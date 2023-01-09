DC, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas Top Tech Job Posts

Despite recent layoffs, technology employment continues to hold steady to begin the new year, according to analysis of the latest labor market data by CompTIA. Tech industry companies added 17,600 workers in December, with job gains recorded in four of five sector categories, CompTIA’s analysis of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest Employment Situation reveals. It was the 25th straight month of net employment growth in the tech industry.¹

California is the top state for number of technology job postings, followed by Texas, Florida, Virginia, and Illinois. Washington, DC; New York; Chicago; Los Angeles and Dallas led the list of metro markets with the highest volumes of tech jobs postings. Meanwhile, Richmond, VA; Tallahassee, FL; Las Vegas, NV; and Lansing, MI recorded the largest month-over-month increases in employer job postings.

Among industry sectors, professional, scientific and technical services (38,654); finance and insurance (33,538); and manufacturing (26,763) reported the most activity.