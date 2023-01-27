Companies, Communities Growing In Oklahoma

Laundris will relocate its HQ from Texas to Tulsa, McElroy adds a fourth campus in Broken Arrow, and the Muskogee City-County Port Authority builds economic momentum with a new brand identity.

Laundris™ will invest $3 million to relocate its headquarters from Austin, TX to Tulsa. A B2B Enterprise Industrial Automation software platform, Laundris provides physical to digital transformation of inventory lifecycle for properties (hospitality, health care, short term rentals), production facilities, and supply chain vendors.

The company’s new headquarters will be located at 36 Degrees North, Tulsa’s basecamp for entrepreneurs, innovators and startups. The move is in response to the company’s rapid growth and will provide Laundris with enhanced access to key customers.

“Our company is primarily focused on the next generation of new and emerging technology, specifically the physical to digital transformation of enterprises,” said Laundris CEO Don Ward. “The geographic location of Tulsa and the resources provided give Laundris a strategic advantage as we scale throughout the United States and globally. We look forward to participating in – and growing – the city’s tech ecosystem and community.”

Tulsa’s Future, the Tulsa Regional Chamber-led regional economic development partnership, worked with the George Kaiser Family Foundation to help Laundris identify its new home at 36 Degrees North.

“Laundris is clearly an innovator and disruptor in the linen and technology industry,” commented Arthur Jackson, senior vice president of economic development for the Tulsa Regional Chamber. “Their presence in Tulsa will not only mean good things for their company, but they will also add to the critical mass of tech-based companies we are attracting to our region.”

Laundris’ patented Autonomous Inventory Management platform uses artificial intelligence to provide real time business information using data collected from connected things. Laundris is also the world’s first platform to bring transparency into a single pane of glass for ownership, management companies, operations, purchasing, procurement, inventory vendors, and facility operations. Its next generation software platform is designed to streamline and bring efficiency to inventory management by providing real-time article tracking, analytics, inventory state, and location status.

With five full-time employees currently, Laundris plans to hire an additional 15 staff positions in the areas of customer service, project management, sales and customer support beginning in early March.

Laundris works with technology partners including HCL Technologies, Microsoft, Oracle, and Google. Since its founding in 2017, Laundris and its CEO have been the recipients of multiple accolades. Google named Ward one of the top 30 Black founders in America in 2021, and Laundris received an American Business Award in 2022.

“We could not be more excited to welcome Laundris’ move from Austin to Tulsa,” commented Jeff Stava, chief program officer for the George Kaiser Family Foundation. “Their software, along with scanning and AI technology specifically designed to support and create efficiencies in the hospitality and entertainment industries is a great complement to Tulsa’s burgeoning entrepreneurial tech start up culture.”

McElroy Adds Fourth Campus In Broken Arrow

In Broken Arrow, McElroy will add of a fourth campus, to be housed in the recently purchased facilities occupied by Baker Hughes. In 2005, the designer and manufacturer of thermoplastic fusion equipment made a long-term strategic decision that all of its manufacturing facilities would remain in northeast Oklahoma. Currently, McElroy operates with approximately 300,000 square feet of plant and office facilities covering 47 acres across three McElroy campuses, all in the Tulsa area. In the last decade, numerous product evolutions, along with product expansions, have resulted in additional facilities to support manufacturing and final assembly operations.