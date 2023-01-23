This year, Business Facilities LiveXchange will present a comprehensive, practical and strategic conference program that helps delegates better plan and manage their companies’ relocation or expansion projects. Taking place April 24-26 at the Marina Inn at Grande Dunes in Myrtle Beach, SC, this unique experience will be supplemented by an all-star list of guest speakers, who will be making presentations and leading discussions on a number of hot-button issues.
Anirban Basu is a study in contradictions. As the Chairman and CEO of Sage Policy Group, he has been called an economist with a personality, or alternatively, one with a sense of humor. He has twice been recognized as one of Maryland’s 50 most influential people. He has also been named one of the Baltimore region’s 20 most powerful business leaders, and previously served as Chairman of the Maryland Economic Development Commission. He teaches global strategy at Johns Hopkins University and serves the Chief Economist function for a number of organizations around the country.
Why Do Location Advisors and Site Selectors Attend?
- Our highly-effective “speed-dating” format gives you the opportunity to learn the incentives and benefits that a variety of states, cities and utilities are offering to relocating or expanding companies for your current or future site selection projects.
- The Executive Conference Program brings together experts from the world of site selection who will lead discussions on a number of hot-button issues.
- Multiple networking events will give you the chance to make new connections, and strengthen existing relationships.
- There’s no cost to attend LiveXchange. All qualified attendees will receive two nights’ hotel stay at Marina Inn at Grande Dunes, all meals, and a travel stipend.
- You’ll have a great time with a lively and engaged group of industry professionals, and experience site selection education in a completely new way.
