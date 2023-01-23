This year, Business Facilities LiveXchange will present a comprehensive, practical and strategic conference program that helps delegates better plan and manage their companies’ relocation or expansion projects. Taking place April 24-26 at the Marina Inn at Grande Dunes in Myrtle Beach, SC, this unique experience will be supplemented by an all-star list of guest speakers, who will be making presentations and leading discussions on a number of hot-button issues.

Anirban Basu is a study in contradictions. As the Chairman and CEO of Sage Policy Group, he has been called an economist with a personality, or alternatively, one with a sense of humor. He has twice been recognized as one of Maryland’s 50 most influential people. He has also been named one of the Baltimore region’s 20 most powerful business leaders, and previously served as Chairman of the Maryland Economic Development Commission. He teaches global strategy at Johns Hopkins University and serves the Chief Economist function for a number of organizations around the country.