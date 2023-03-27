The conference program for next month’s Business Facilities LiveXchange is all set. If you’re a site selector or tax and incentive professional and want to learn about workforce, incentives management, site selection strategies, professional development and more, you do not want to miss taking part in the 2023 LiveXchange Conference Program.
Registration closes this Thursday, March 30.
Learn more and register here.
Taking place April 24-26 at the Marina Inn at Grande Dunes in Myrtle Beach, SC, this unique event will feature an all-star list of guest speakers, who will be making presentations and leading discussions on a number of hot-button issues. The comprehensive, practical and strategic conference program will help delegates better plan and manage their companies’ relocation or expansion projects.
Why Do Location Advisors & Site Selectors Attend?
- Our highly-effective “speed-dating” format gives you the opportunity to learn the incentives and benefits that a variety of states, cities and utilities are offering to relocating or expanding companies for your current or future site selection projects.
- The 2023 LiveXchange Conference Program brings together experts from the world of site selection who will lead discussions on a number of hot-button issues.
- Multiple networking events will give you the chance to make new connections, and strengthen existing relationships.
- There’s no cost to attend LiveXchange. All qualified attendees will receive two nights’ hotel stay at Marina Inn at Grande Dunes, all meals, and a travel stipend.
- You’ll have a great time with a lively and engaged group of industry professionals, and experience site selection education in a completely new way.