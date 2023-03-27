The conference program for next month’s Business Facilities LiveXchange is all set. If you’re a site selector or tax and incentive professional and want to learn about workforce, incentives management, site selection strategies, professional development and more, you do not want to miss taking part in the 2023 LiveXchange Conference Program.

Registration closes this Thursday, March 30.

Learn more and register here.

Taking place April 24-26 at the Marina Inn at Grande Dunes in Myrtle Beach, SC, this unique event will feature an all-star list of guest speakers, who will be making presentations and leading discussions on a number of hot-button issues. The comprehensive, practical and strategic conference program will help delegates better plan and manage their companies’ relocation or expansion projects.