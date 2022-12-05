Ultium Cells To Create Additional 400 Jobs In Tennessee

In Spring Hill, TN, Ultium Cells LLC will invest another $275 million to expand its battery cell manufacturing operations. The investment is in addition to the $2.3 billion investment the LG Energy Solution and General Motors joint venture announced in April 2021, and will create 400 additional jobs. Once the facility is fully operational, Ultium Cells expects to employ a workforce of 1,700 in Maury County.

“This investment will allow us to provide our customer GM more battery cells faster and support GM’s aggressive EV launch plan in the coming years,” explained Tom Gallagher, vice president of operations, Ultium Cells LLC. “Ultium Cells is taking the appropriate steps to support GM’s plan for more than one million units of EV capacity in North America by mid-decade. We appreciate the support the state of Tennessee, Maury County and Spring Hill has shown Ultium Cells, and that support is playing an important role in making this expansion investment possible in our Spring Hill facility.”

Ultium Cells will increase battery cell production by more than 40 percent, from 35 gigawatt-hours to 50 GWh. The Tennessee facility will supply battery cells to General Motors’ Spring Hill assembly plant for production of the Cadillac LYRIQ, the first electric vehicle produced at the plant, and other GM Ultium Platform-based electric vehicles. Production at the 2.8-million-square-foot facility will begin in late 2023.

“Ultium Cells will play a critical role in making GM’s commitment to an all-electric future a reality,” said Tim Herrick, vice president of EV Launch Excellence, General Motors. “By expanding battery cell output at Ultium Spring Hill, this investment will help GM offer customers the broadest EV portfolio of any automaker and further solidifies our path toward U.S. EV leadership.”