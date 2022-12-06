American Battery Factory (ABF) has selected Arizona as the site for the first in a planned series of battery cell gigafactories in the U.S. The Tucson facility will serve as ABF’s official headquarters and at 2 million square feet will be the country’s largest gigafactory for the production of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells. ABF will invest an estimated $1.2 billion in the facility, which will create approximately 300 jobs in the first phase of its opening, scaling up to 1,000 cumulative jobs.

“This investment represents a generational opportunity both for us as a company and for Tucson as a community as a means to truly make energy independence a reality for everyone,” said Paul Charles, ABF President and CEO. “Batteries make shifting to an entirely green energy economy possible. With this first factory, we will secure a strategically positioned company headquarters while taking the critical first steps in making it possible to one day move the country and the entire world to 100% renewable power. We are honored to start this journey in Tucson and give back to the community through innovation, quality job creation, revenue generation and environmental protection.”

The LFP battery cell chemistry ABF will employ allows for the production of the safest, longest-lasting, most reliable and eco-friendly batteries currently available. Avoiding the use of nickel and cobalt, ABF’s materials are more ethically sourced and last more than double the average performance of other batteries, making them an ideal option for durable and dependable energy storage systems. The cells will empower consumers, households, business owners and electric utilities to automate the management of their own inventory of power, gaining the independence to optimize and transform energy usage on their own terms. Energy storage made possible by ABF can power on-the-go lifestyles, off-the-grid living and industrial utilities as well as public industries and sectors.

“Arizona is proud to be home to American Battery Factory’s first U.S. facility and headquarters,” said Governor Doug Ducey. “This transformational investment proves once again that Arizona is the premier destination for emerging technologies. The state-of-the-art factory will produce battery cells critical to our energy future right here in Tucson. My thanks to Paul Charles and the entire team at American Battery Factory for choosing our state for its innovative facility.” (Click here to continue reading.)