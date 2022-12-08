The U.S. Semiconductor Industry: A Roadmap To Competitiveness

For the last five years, the ability to meet current and future skilled talent demand has been a top concern for over 75% of U.S. semiconductor industry leaders. Current labor shortages have exposed the industry to threats of production loss, as well as slower innovation and industry growth.

With that in mind, a diverse coalition representing industry, academia, and states has come together to create a blueprint for increasing U.S. competitiveness in the semiconductor industry and strengthening supply chain resiliency. The result is the National Semiconductor Economic Roadmap (NSER), a 10-year, industry-led action plan that focuses on driving semiconductor innovation across four domains: infrastructure, supply chain, workforce, and entrepreneurship. Along with the NSER participants, the roadmap document was developed in partnership with Boston Consulting Group and the Arizona Commerce Authority.

“Arizona’s semiconductor ecosystem is becoming a center of U.S. advanced manufacturing, and Intel is proud to have our hand in driving the actions and investments within the state over the past 40 years to help advance the frontier of semiconductor innovation in the U.S.,” said Tom Rucker, Vice President at Intel Corporation, Technology and Manufacturing Group. “Intel applauds the publication of the National Semiconductor Economic Roadmap which will help schools and businesses align efforts to build a premier semiconductor workforce for the future in the Silicon Desert and beyond.”