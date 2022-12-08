The U.S. Semiconductor Industry: A Roadmap To Competitiveness

For the last five years, the ability to meet current and future skilled talent demand has been a top concern for over 75% of U.S. semiconductor industry leaders. Current labor shortages have exposed the industry to threats of production loss, as well as slower innovation and industry growth.
With that in mind, a diverse coalition representing industry, academia, and states has come together to create a blueprint for increasing U.S. competitiveness in the semiconductor industry and strengthening supply chain resiliency. The result is the National Semiconductor Economic Roadmap (NSER), a 10-year, industry-led action plan that focuses on driving semiconductor innovation across four domains: infrastructure, supply chain, workforce, and entrepreneurship. Along with the NSER participants, the roadmap document was developed in partnership with Boston Consulting Group and the Arizona Commerce Authority.
“Arizona’s semiconductor ecosystem is becoming a center of U.S. advanced manufacturing, and Intel is proud to have our hand in driving the actions and investments within the state over the past 40 years to help advance the frontier of semiconductor innovation in the U.S.,” said Tom Rucker, Vice President at Intel Corporation, Technology and Manufacturing Group. “Intel applauds the publication of the National Semiconductor Economic Roadmap which will help schools and businesses align efforts to build a premier semiconductor workforce for the future in the Silicon Desert and beyond.”
Following the launch of the roadmapping initiative in September 2021, participants from more than 50 stakeholder groups representing semiconductor companies, universities and community colleges, trade groups, federal agencies and states contributed to formative discussions. Executive and subcommittees formed over the spring and summer, with more than 20 meetings taking place to gather input.
“At Samsung Semiconductor, Inc. we are committed to continuing to grow our manufacturing, R&D and workforce footprint in the United States,” said President of Samsung Semiconductor, Inc., EVP of Samsung Electronics Co., Jae Jeong. “Samsung has a long history of contributing to the U.S. manufacturing ecosystem, with $47 billion invested and 20,000 employees across the nation. We are excited to continue investing in local communities and support the expansion of the semiconductor talent pipeline. We welcome the opportunity to contribute to the National Semiconductor Economic Roadmap and look forward to its advancement.”
“As Arizona’s experience has shown, states are on the front lines of semiconductor innovation,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “That’s why the ACA took the initiative to convene this first-of-its-kind, industry-led effort. I’m immensely grateful for the time and expertise our many partners have contributed to creating this robust, actionable plan.”
“Revitalizing American dominance in the semiconductor industry requires a whole-of-nation approach,” said Dr. Michael Crow, President of Arizona State University. “That’s exactly what NSER represents. We’ve been privileged to work alongside leaders from all sectors throughout NSER’s development and we stand ready to continue working with partners across the nation to advance Arizona’s position as a global microelectronics hub.”
“The passage of the CHIPS Act has opened a new era of semiconductor innovation,” said Dr. Robert Robbins, President of the University of Arizona. “NSER provides the roadmap to fully capitalize on our growing momentum, aligning strategies for workforce, research, infrastructure, and entrepreneurs. The University of Arizona is proud to partner on this historic effort.”
“Northern Arizona University is excited to partner on the NSER roadmap to improve U.S. and Arizona semiconductor competitiveness,” said Northern Arizona University President José Luis Cruz Rivera. “The roadmap provides knowledge and guidance to fully optimize aspects of our chips industry, especially in key areas such as workforce and infrastructure. NAU will continue to lend our expertise to further chip innovation nationwide.”