Hempitecture Opens Energy Efficient Manufacturing Plant In Idaho

Hempitecture has established the first nonwoven manufacturing facility of its kind in the United States in Jerome, Idaha. The Sun Valley, ID-based company is a nonwoven materials manufacturer that uses biobased, carbon-capturing inputs to create healthier, high-performing products.
The new 33,000-square-foot energy efficient facility produces a wide range of biobased nonwoven products, with hemp fiber being the primary component, using a custom-designed manufacturing process exclusive to Hempitecture. The unique line configuration works with natural fibers to create a wide range of products for multiple industries. Products include sustainable liners for cold freight partners who serve industries such as meal delivery services and the pharmaceutical industry, and HempWool® Thermal Insulation, a sustainable, bio-based high-performing building insulation material that is fire resistant, safe to touch, and carbon negative.
The hemp fiber used for production is sourced locally from Hempitecture’s partner, IND Hemp, located in Montana. With an increased demand for U.S.-grown and U.S.-manufactured products, Hempitecture’s facility creates a necessary natural fiber bio-based supply chain that lowers the carbon footprint for making sustainable building and insulation materials.
“Since the onset of the pandemic, we’ve seen more people turn their attention toward healthy homes and environments,” said Hempitecture CEO and Founder Mattie Mead. “This new facility will allow for a fully U.S.-made product which aids in growing Hempitecture’s reach across residential, commercial and multi-family markets, making healthy products and home building more tangible.”
The Class A Industrial building is a concrete core-shell tilt-up style building with 32-foot ceilings. Operations are powered by renewable energy sourced from hydroelectric, solar, and wind power through Idaho Power’s Green Power Program. The large space was designed to allow for future growth within the same footprint. The facility accommodates a high-density racking system that inventories and stores approximately 600 pallets of finished materials, allowing Hempitecture to serve clients across the U.S. quickly and efficiently with minimal lead times. With Hempitecture’s focus on sustainability, products produced at the factory will be packaged on recycled pallets that are wrapped using compostable film to reduce the use of plastics within the manufacturing process, furthering Hempitecture’s commitment to recycling, reducing landfill waste, and developing first-in-class sustainable products.
Located off Interstate 84, the site connects East and West in the Rocky Mountains, an integral crossroad in the emerging business region. With this centralized location, Hempitecture is positioning itself geographically for growth, serving the developing populations of the Rocky Mountain Region, the Pacific Northwest, and customers nationwide due to the quick interstate access.
The facility will initially employ six people, including a Plant Manager, Assistant Plant Manager, Manufacturing Technicians, Forklift Operators and Operations Technicians. That number is expected to double as operations ramp up. Iron Vista Development Group developed the building in collaboration with the Idaho Department of Commerce and local economic development agencies including Jerome 20/20.