Hempitecture Opens Energy Efficient Manufacturing Plant In Idaho

Hempitecture has established the first nonwoven manufacturing facility of its kind in the United States in Jerome, Idaha. The Sun Valley, ID-based company is a nonwoven materials manufacturer that uses biobased, carbon-capturing inputs to create healthier, high-performing products.

The new 33,000-square-foot energy efficient facility produces a wide range of biobased nonwoven products, with hemp fiber being the primary component, using a custom-designed manufacturing process exclusive to Hempitecture. The unique line configuration works with natural fibers to create a wide range of products for multiple industries. Products include sustainable liners for cold freight partners who serve industries such as meal delivery services and the pharmaceutical industry, and HempWool® Thermal Insulation, a sustainable, bio-based high-performing building insulation material that is fire resistant, safe to touch, and carbon negative.

The hemp fiber used for production is sourced locally from Hempitecture’s partner, IND Hemp, located in Montana. With an increased demand for U.S.-grown and U.S.-manufactured products, Hempitecture’s facility creates a necessary natural fiber bio-based supply chain that lowers the carbon footprint for making sustainable building and insulation materials.

“Since the onset of the pandemic, we’ve seen more people turn their attention toward healthy homes and environments,” said Hempitecture CEO and Founder Mattie Mead. “This new facility will allow for a fully U.S.-made product which aids in growing Hempitecture’s reach across residential, commercial and multi-family markets, making healthy products and home building more tangible.”