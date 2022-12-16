Georgia: Premier Destination For East-West Trade And Investment

Sponsored by Invest in Georgia

By Donna Clapp

From the November/December 2022 Issue

As more 21st century corporations are looking to expand their reach eastward, the country of Georgia, in the South Caucasus should be in consideration for expansion and relocation projects. Long a part of the Silk Road running between Europe and Asia, the country is perfectly situated at the crossroads of these two continents.

“While we may not have caravans of camels going through our country, there is certainly that same Silk Road in existence in terms of trade between the East and West,” says David Tavlalashvili, Investment Department Head at Invest in Georgia. “We are part of a project called Belt and Road Initiative, which includes a railway project connecting China with Europe, with Georgia right in the middle of that network. This is reviving the old Silk Road and providing a much shorter supply-chain route, making it easier to transport high value-added goods than taking the traditional sea routes. For example, for goods going from Shanghai to Germany, it would take 40 days by sea, but it is only 20 days via rail.”

The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) rail project that links Turkey and the European rail network to the Caspian Sea had the first train carry goods from Turkey to China through Georgia in December 2021 and is still in the testing phase but will soon be fully operational. It is an important leap forward in terms of logistics, by providing a route into Europe for landlocked Central Asian countries looking to trade minerals, machinery, and transport equipment with the rest of the world. Given the supply chain issues that affected countries worldwide during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, this new railway has great economic potential. Georgia has already experienced, at times upwards of 300%, an increase in high value-added goods going through the country in the past year.

Adding to its enviable position as a location for foreign investment, Georgia has access to more than 2.3 billion population markets throughout the East and the West through its vast network of 14 international free trade agreements (FTAs), with four more in the works. Georgia has an Association Agreement (AA), which includes a Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (DCFTA) with the European Union. The country has an FTA with EFTA countries such as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland giving Georgian products free duty access. In terms of the Far East, Georgia has FTAs with China, including Hong Kong. And they also have General Schemes of Preference for the U.S. and Canada, which lowers tariffs on 3,400 goods exported from Georgia. Georgia is a member of the World Trade Organization, and there is almost no customs duty for 80% of goods imported. The country is considered to have one of the fastest and most efficient customs clearance times in the world at about 15 minutes average for clearance of goods.

Highly Educated Workforce for IT and Advanced Manufacturing

Georgia boasts a young, highly educated workforce consisting of a population that is 55% under the age of 45. Over 120,000 of the country’s population has graduated from higher education institutions in the last five years, providing the country with an abundance of well-educated workers and priming it to become a regional cluster for information technology, engineering and design, and business services sectors such as customer contact centers.

“We are a small country, but for the size of the country we have quite a large number of higher education institutes and vocational education centers,” says Tavlalashvili. “There are more than 60 universities and around the same number of technical schools. At least half of them provide courses related to engineering, manufacturing, and different STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) fields. On top of that, we have the flexibility to provide very tailored programs for any particular needs companies might have. So those vocational education centers can partner up with business, and they can provide very specific training related to a company’s needs and financed by the government.”