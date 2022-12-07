Envision AESC To Invest $810M In South Carolina

Envision AESC will invest $810 million to build a state-of-the-art battery cell gigafactory in Florence County, SC. The Japanese electric vehicle (EV) battery technology company will create 1,170 new jobs with the project, which will support its multi-year partnership with the BMW Group.
“Our partnership with Florence County, South Carolina is part of our next phase battery strategy to power next generation EVs in the U.S.,” said AESC Group CEO Shoichi Matsumoto. “This facility is another milestone on our journey to building an electrification network in the U.S. and strengthens our commitment to grow the electrification supply chain while providing high value jobs for the community for years to come. We are making good progress on our ambition to create high-performance, longer-range batteries for a diverse range of automotive manufacturers worldwide to support the EV transition and we’re excited to bring Florence County on this journey with us.”
As part of the partnership announced in October, AESC will supply technology-leading battery cells to be used in next generation EV models produced at the BMW Group’s Plant Spartanburg. The advanced battery format will result in 20% more energy density than the current generation, reduce charging time and increase range and efficiency for EVs by 30%.
“South Carolina has been an automotive manufacturing powerhouse for over 30 years, and Envision AESC’s decision to establish operations in Florence County and to create jobs for thousands of South Carolinians shows that we will continue to be one for years to come,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “We have the workforce, business friendly environment, and the willingness to adapt to industry’s innovation necessary to ensure that companies that choose to do business here will find the success they’re looking for.”
Aligning with the company’s global commitment to sustainability, the new, 30GWh manufacturing plant will be powered by 100% net zero carbon energy. AESC leverages leading net-zero system solutions from across the business, including renewable energy generation, carbon reduction through artificial intelligence of things energy management systems and battery recycling to accelerate carbon neutrality across the whole battery value chain. The company is also committed to pursuing responsible sources for its critical battery components – cobalt, lithium and nickel – providing full transparency of extraction methods and increasing reliance on recycled materials, which will contribute to a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from cell production in the new plant.
The Florence plant will encompass approximately 1.5 million square feet in the 870-acre Technology and Commerce Park. The new battery plant builds on AESC’s existing U.S. network that includes a battery manufacturing plant in Tennessee and a plant under construction in Kentucky. Collectively, when complete, these plants will provide up to 70GWh capacity nationally and power the U.S.’s shift to EVs.
