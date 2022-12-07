Envision AESC To Invest $810M In South Carolina

Envision AESC will invest $810 million to build a state-of-the-art battery cell gigafactory in Florence County, SC. The Japanese electric vehicle (EV) battery technology company will create 1,170 new jobs with the project, which will support its multi-year partnership with the BMW Group.

“Our partnership with Florence County, South Carolina is part of our next phase battery strategy to power next generation EVs in the U.S.,” said AESC Group CEO Shoichi Matsumoto. “This facility is another milestone on our journey to building an electrification network in the U.S. and strengthens our commitment to grow the electrification supply chain while providing high value jobs for the community for years to come. We are making good progress on our ambition to create high-performance, longer-range batteries for a diverse range of automotive manufacturers worldwide to support the EV transition and we’re excited to bring Florence County on this journey with us.”

As part of the partnership announced in October, AESC will supply technology-leading battery cells to be used in next generation EV models produced at the BMW Group’s Plant Spartanburg. The advanced battery format will result in 20% more energy density than the current generation, reduce charging time and increase range and efficiency for EVs by 30%.