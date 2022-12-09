Chick-fil-A Plans Distribution Centers In South Carolina, Missouri

Chick-fil-A Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chick-fil-A, will invest $80 million to establish two new distribution centers in South Carolina and Missouri. In total, the projects will create 225 new jobs. Founded in 2020, Chick-fil-A Supply supplements Chick-fil-A’s distribution network and allows the company to maintain greater flexibility within its supply chain.

In Lexington County, SC, Chick-fil-A Supply’s $80 million investment will create 165 new distribution center jobs. Located at Saxe Gotha Industrial Park in West Columbia, the facility will help ensure restaurants have the supplies to accommodate customers and will also address distribution complexities such as frequent, high-volume delivery, varied delivery environments and rapidly evolving needs. Operations are expected to begin in 2024.

“Our new distribution center in Lexington County provides us with a tremendous opportunity to grow our business and create jobs that will attract diverse talent from across the region,” said Chick-fil-A Supply Executive Director Josh Grote. “We’re excited to expand our footprint in South Carolina with an investment in the local community that helps us serve our franchise operators, licensees and their teams.”

The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project.

“We are excited that Chick-fil-A Supply chose to locate its newest distribution center in Lexington County,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “The Midlands region – with its central location and infrastructure access – is an ideal location for a distribution operation of this magnitude. We look forward to the impact Chick-fil-A Supply will make in Lexington County, the Midlands and across South Carolina.”

“We are proud to have Chick-fil-A Supply establish its newest distribution operation in South Carolina,” added South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Harry M. Lightsey III. “The jobs the company is creating in the area will benefit Lexington County, the Midlands region and the entire state. We welcome Chick-fil-A Supply to Lexington County and know they will accomplish great things in the community.”

Chick-fil-A Supply Plans Missouri Distribution Center

In Maryland Heights, MO, Chick-fil-A Supply will invest $16 million to establish a market distribution center to serve more than 40 Chick-fil-A® restaurants in the region.

“Our newest investment in the St. Louis area provides us the opportunity to grow our business and uniquely serve our franchise Operators, licensees, and their teams across the region,” said Grote. “It’s exciting for us to expand our operation and create jobs that we know will attract exceptional talent from Missouri’s diverse and skilled workforce.”

The 100,000-square-foot distribution center is expected to be operational by the second half of 2023. Chick-fil-A Supply plans to create more than 60 new jobs at the facility, located in the Riverport Trade Center. In addition to its deep labor pool, the St. Louis region’s history of innovation in agriculture and food science played a key role in the company’s decision to locate in Maryland Heights.

“Missouri is a top location for leading national companies such as Chick-fil-A Supply thanks to our state’s strategic position in the middle of America,” said Governor Mike Parson. “When you combine our logistical advantages with our low taxes, loyal workforce, and cutting-edge innovation in food science, Missouri can compete with any state in the country.”

“Chick-fil-A Supply is a great addition to the St. Louis region’s food industry, which is already a culinary hub for innovative companies,” said Subash Alias, CEO, Missouri Partnership. “Missouri is home to nearly 400 businesses in the food industry, and we’re located within 600 miles of 135+ million potential customers. We have the foundation here for Chick-fil-A Supply to be successful, and we are excited to welcome them to the state.”

Missouri Partnership worked with the Missouri Department of Economic Development, Ameren, Greater St. Louis, Inc., and the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership to attract Chick-fil-A Supply to Maryland Heights.