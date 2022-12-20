In Frisco, TX, Boingo Wireless, Inc. will create a new regional office with plans for the location to become the company’s corporate headquarters. The project will create 247 new jobs and generate approximately $1.48 million in capital investment. The company has been offered a Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $517,400.

Boingo provides fast, secure, 5G-enabled wireless solutions to airports, healthcare facilities, sports and entertainment arenas, hospitality venues, military bases, and government offices across Texas and around the world.

“Expanding our presence in Texas is a strategic move for Boingo,” said Boingo CEO Mike Finley. “We already have long-established partners and employees in the state and opening a new office at The Star in Frisco supports our company’s vision and our ability to attract and retain top talent. It will allow us to connect deeply with regional key customers, engage with their communities and understand their unique needs.”

“With more corporate relocation and expansion projects than any other state, Texas remains the premier destination for companies looking to unleash their full economic potential,” said Governor Greg Abbott. “Boingo’s new office location in Frisco will bring more good-paying jobs and brighter opportunities for hardworking Texans in our state’s growing tech industry. I look forward to an ongoing partnership with the company as they prepare to relocate the company’s headquarters to North Texas.”

Boingo is establishing a strategic presence in Frisco to position itself closer to key customers, attract high-tech talent, and leverage the wealth of technology and innovation partners in the state.

The company’s new office will be located at The Star in Frisco, the 91-acre campus of the Dallas Cowboys World Headquarters and practice facility. “We are very excited Boingo chose The Star for their Texas office,” said Joe Hickman, President of Blue Star Land. “They join a growing community of tenants that run game-changing businesses from our world-class campus.”

“Frisco is excited to welcome Boingo in as our newest major employer,” said Frisco Economic Development Corporation President Jason Ford. “Boingo is a premier tech company that will join other top brands and market leaders in Frisco.”