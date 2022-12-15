Ammunition Demilitarization Company To Move HQ To Texarkana

In a move that represents a $20-25 million investment, EnviroSafe Demil LLC (ESD) is relocating its headquarters, corporate staff, and company operations to TexAmericas Center (TAC). Formerly based in Nevada, the clean technology, ammunition demilitarization company is expected to add new, high technology jobs at its the Texarkana location. Workers will handle the demilitarization of military munitions including 20MM, artillery fuses, aircraft countermeasure flares, and rocket motors. As part of the relocation, ESD will bring approximately $363 million in total contract values to TexAmericas Center and Texas.

“TexAmericas Center recognized that ESD required a specific type of property, specific safety and security protocols, as well as a certain infrastructural footprint for implementing our technologies. TAC and the State of Texas has been an absolute pleasure to work with and we look forward to maintaining a long and fruitful relationship,” said TJ Ogden, CEO and founder of EnviroSafe Demil. “While relocating a company is always a tough decision, this is the best move for our company because TAC is a perfect fit for our company mission. We look forward to our next chapter in Texas and being a big part of the community in the region.”

Demilitarization is the process by which munitions are deactivated, disabled, and rendered safe for final disposition. ESD’s innovative demilitarization technologies are some of the most environmentally-friendly and cost-effective ammunition demilitarization methods in the industry. ESD’s technologies and processes maximize materials recovered from munitions for clean recycling of metals and alloys.

“ESD looks forward to establishing the future of the demilitarization industry, right here in the Texarkana MSA,” said ESD President Mike Wentz. “With the commissioning of our revolutionary Energetic Activation Unit (EAU) only a few months away, and the construction of our Hybrid Burn Chamber (HBC) occurring in early 2023, ESD is solidifying itself as a clear leader in the future of the demilitarization industry.”

“EnviroSafe Demil is a perfect fit at TexAmericas Center,” commented Scott Norton, Executive Director and CEO of TexAmericas Center. “They are innovative and strategic and represent the forward-thinking we strive for at TAC. We’re thrilled to say, ‘Welcome to Texas.’ We’re even more excited to watch this partnership grow for the people at EnviroSafe Demil and Texarkana.”

EnviroSafe Demil joins a cluster of energetics companies in the larger Texarkana region, including Expansion Ammunition, Day & Zimmerman, Expal USA, Gumflats Custom Imaging, and Chip McCormick Custom/Shooting Star Industries, which was acquired by Wilson Combat. Operations include weapons systems, munitions and ordinance, ammunition, and arms and related manufacturing.