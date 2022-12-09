Advanced Manufacturing Projects Create 3,637 Jobs In Georgia

Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) and SK On will build a new electric vehicle (EV) battery manufacturing facility in Bartow County, GA. The plant will supply HMG’s plants in the U.S. One of the largest economic development projects in state history, it’s expected to create more than 3,500 new jobs and up to $5 billion of investment. The new facility will be located at Bartow Centre, a zoned manufacturing and industrial site, with a goal of beginning operations in 2025.

“Hyundai Motor Group and SK On are valued partners and key players in our state’s ever-growing automotive industry,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Since day one, my administration has been focused on bringing jobs and opportunity to communities across the state that may have been overlooked in the past. SK and HMG share this goal, and we’re proud they are choosing to invest even further in this No. 1 state for business.”

To attract the project, the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) worked with Georgia EMC, Development Authority of Bartow County, the Cartersville-Bartow County Department of Economic Development, and Georgia Quick Start.

“HMG and SK have been pioneering partners for Georgia for decades as one of the major drivers for Georgia’s automotive renaissance and as the first Korean manufacturer to locate in the state, respectively,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “By supporting cooperation and partnerships across our growing EV ecosystem, we’re creating a fully integrated supply chain for automotive OEMs while also connecting battery manufacturers with recyclers to close the loop on battery manufacturing. We’re excited for the jobs of the future this will create for Bartow County and northwest Georgia, and we’re grateful for the support of our community and utility partners!”

Excluding this announcement, EV-related projects announced in Georgia since 2020 total approximately $17 billion in investment and more than 22,800 new jobs. In May, HMG separately announced plans to invest $5.54 billion in Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, an EV manufacturing facility in Bryan County. HMG broke ground on that facility in October.

German Robotics Company Picks Cherokee County

Becker Robotic Equipment will build a new manufacturing facility to house its North American headquarters in Canton. The Dülmen, Germany-based manufacturer specializes in individualized robotic equipment. Its new facility will create more than $30 million in investment, plus 137 new jobs in Cherokee County.

“The investment in Georgia builds on our previous success in the state and enables us to bring about a new phase of growth for our high-tech manufacturing operations, incorporated in a mixed-use, campus-style development with beautiful homes and astonishing recreational areas,” said Johan Broekhuijsen, Becker Robotic Equipment Corp. “Georgia’s business environment, particularly regarding e-mobility, has been critical in this regard. The available workforce, business environment and support on all levels drove the decision to remain in the State.”

Becker’s new North American headquarters and manufacturing facility will be located at The Bluffs at Technology Park in Canton. The facility is expected to consist of three adjacent buildings and will be designed with clean energy solutions, such as solar panels.