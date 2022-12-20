ADS-TEC Energy To Create 180 Jobs In Alabama

ADS-TEC Energy has selected Auburn, AL for its first U.S. location that will include sales, warehousing and assembly to serve the North American market. The Germany-based company, which manufactures battery-buffered fast electric charging stations, plans to invest $8 million and create approximately 180 jobs over the next two years. ADS-TEC Energy expects the new site to be fully functional by 2024, expanding its manufacturing to include both Germany and the U.S.

For more than 10 years, ADS-TEC Energy has used lithium-ion technology to create rapid electric charging stations. The company’s systems have unique battery buffers that allow for fast charging without the need to expand limited power grids. ADS-TEC Energy’s products, like ChargeBox and ChargePost, seek to overcome installation barriers and provide additional benefits for those operating rapid electric charging stations. ChargePost is available currently in Europe and will soon be available in the U.S.

“We are very pleased to announce significant progress in the U.S.,” said Thomas Speidel, ADS-TEC Energy’s founder and CEO. “Having been listed on NASDAQ for less than a year, we already have a successful market presence in the Americas, and now are establishing a new location for sales, warehousing, service and assembly of our fast-charging systems in Auburn, supported by a strong economic environment driven by innovation and growth. We are very grateful for the intensive support of the local economic development agency and the State of Alabama, especially Governor Kay Ivey, and the open doors of the local decision-makers, who have given us constructive support.”

“ADS-TEC is ‘Engineered in Germany,’ and we are proud to extend our quality products to the U.S.,” Speidel added.

Proximity to Auburn University’s acclaimed engineering program is among the key reasons ADS-TEC Energy chose to open its new location in Alabama. This will allow the company to identify and nurture talented students and graduates to successfully serve the North American market.

“We’re excited to welcome yet another high-tech German company to Alabama,” said Governor Kay Ivey. “The partnership between German engineering and Alabama manufacturing has brought many innovative products to the North American market. We’re excited to add ADS-TEC Energy’s battery-buffered fast charging stations to that list, serving the quickly growing electric vehicle market.”