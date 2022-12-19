Abbott has selected a site in Bowling Green, Ohio for a new manufacturing facility that will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products. The company will invest $536 million into the new facility and create 450 permanent new jobs in the northwest Ohio region. Abbott plans to work with experts across food safety, quality, and good manufacturing practices to design and build the facility.

Abbott’s technologies and products include diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals, and branded generic medicines. The new Bowling Green plant will expand the U.S. supply of essential formulas, some of which serve as the sole source of nutrition for people with extreme allergies to most food products and other dietary and metabolic conditions.

“We’re building this plant for additional capacity to produce these important specialty and metabolic formulas that families rely on,” said Robert B. Ford, chairman and chief executive officer of Abbott. “Abbott has long been part of Ohio, and we’re proud to become part of the local community in Bowling Green.”

“Abbott’s history in formula production goes all the way back to Columbus in the early 1900s, and we’re glad Abbott is advancing its future here in Ohio as they bring a cutting-edge facility to Bowling Green that will support job growth and improve the supply chain for critical formula products nationwide,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “The addition of this new facility will help to ensure that life-sustaining formulas are available and accessible when needed.”

The DeWine-Husted Administration and JobsOhio worked with local and regional entities to bring the Abbott manufacturing facility to Bowling Green, including the Ohio Department of Development, Northwest Ohio’s Regional Growth Partnership (RGP), Bowling Green Economic Development, and other state, local, and county partners.

The project is contingent on the approval of state and local incentives. JobsOhio plans to provide assistance for the project, details of which will be made public after a final agreement is executed. The groundbreaking is expected to take place next year, with construction to be completed in 2026.

“Abbott’s decision to expand its footprint in Ohio reinforces this state’s ongoing development of products that can boost and sustain the health and safety of Americans,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “Abbott had many other states courting them for this investment, and it’s rewarding to see them choose Ohio as the best place to do business.”