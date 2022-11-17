Warehouse, Distribution Company Will Create 745 Jobs In Virginia

“Caroline County’s strategic location and proximity to major highways will position World Class Distribution for continued growth in the U.S. market, and we are excited to welcome the company’s new 1.2 million-square-foot distribution center,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “World-class logistics, a strong workforce, and effective collaboration are the hallmarks of economic development in Virginia, and this significant project will make the Commonwealth even more attractive for additional investments in our logistics sector.”

A subsidiary of TACT Holding Inc., WCD distributes food and beverage products, including canned foods, dry goods, sweets, grocery, beer and wine, frozen foods, and other refrigerated products. WCD manages 11 distribution centers throughout the U.S., and employs more than 4,500 workers in eight states.

“Caroline County is proud to be the host community for World Class Distribution’s $275 million distribution center project. World Class Distribution is another outstanding company with a great future in Caroline County,” said Reginald Underwood, Chairman, Caroline County Board of Supervisors from the Reedy Church District. “Caroline County is the right place for continued business investment with ready-to-go sites, new facilities designed, and infrastructure in place and expanding, all while preserving the beautiful rural character of the community.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with Caroline County to secure the project for Virginia. Gov. Youngkin approved a $3 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Caroline County with the project. World Class Distribution is eligible to receive benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created. VEDP is also working with the Virginia Department of Transportation to determine eligibility for funding through the Economic Development Access Road program.