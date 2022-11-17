Warehouse, Distribution Company Will Create 745 Jobs In Virginia

World Class Distribution, Inc. (WCD Inc.) will invest $275 million to establish an operation in Caroline County, Virginia. The warehouse and distribution company will build a 1.2 million-square-foot distribution facility in the Caroline 95 Logistics Park in Ruther Glen. WCD also considered North Carolina for the project, which will create 745 new jobs.
“Today’s announcement is an important step forward as we focus on returning more Virginians to the workforce, and I thank World Class Distribution for creating 745 new, high-quality jobs in the Commonwealth,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Virginia’s extensive transportation infrastructure is the cornerstone of our position as a leader in supply chain management, and World Class Distribution’s major investment will contribute to the Commonwealth’s success in this important industry.”
“Caroline County’s strategic location and proximity to major highways will position World Class Distribution for continued growth in the U.S. market, and we are excited to welcome the company’s new 1.2 million-square-foot distribution center,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “World-class logistics, a strong workforce, and effective collaboration are the hallmarks of economic development in Virginia, and this significant project will make the Commonwealth even more attractive for additional investments in our logistics sector.”
A subsidiary of TACT Holding Inc., WCD distributes food and beverage products, including canned foods, dry goods, sweets, grocery, beer and wine, frozen foods, and other refrigerated products. WCD manages 11 distribution centers throughout the U.S., and employs more than 4,500 workers in eight states.
“Caroline County is proud to be the host community for World Class Distribution’s $275 million distribution center project. World Class Distribution is another outstanding company with a great future in Caroline County,” said Reginald Underwood, Chairman, Caroline County Board of Supervisors from the Reedy Church District. “Caroline County is the right place for continued business investment with ready-to-go sites, new facilities designed, and infrastructure in place and expanding, all while preserving the beautiful rural character of the community.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with Caroline County to secure the project for Virginia. Gov. Youngkin approved a $3 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Caroline County with the project. World Class Distribution is eligible to receive benefits from the Major Business Facility Job Tax Credit for new, full-time jobs created. VEDP is also working with the Virginia Department of Transportation to determine eligibility for funding through the Economic Development Access Road program.
Enabled Intelligence, Pangiam Grow HQs In Fairfax County
Combined, headquarters projects for Pangiam and Enabled Intelligence will create more than 300 high-tech jobs in Fairfax County, VA.
Healthcare Management Firm Expanding In Norfolk
ARDX®, a government healthcare management and technology consulting ﬁrm, will invest $2.4 million to relocate and expand in the City of Norfolk. ARDX will transfer operations from Lake Wright Drive to 500 West 21st Street in order to increase staffing and establish a new Division of Health Equity, which will improve access, quality, and outcomes of service delivery to the nation’s most vulnerable populations. The project will create at least 15 new jobs.
“As a native of Virginia, I am honored to leverage ARDX’s 16 years of experience to support initiatives that bridge the gap between social determinants of health and race equity,” said Dr. Angela Reddix, Founder and CEO of ARDX. “Through contracts and initiatives such as the Temporary Assistance for Needy Family (TANF) Program, ARDX is excited to be a contributor to the public health ecosystem of our nation.”
“I am delighted that ARDX will continue their expansion and growth in the City of Norfolk,” said Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander. “Norfolk is proud to be home to this dynamic woman-led small business that continues to be recognized as a leader in government healthcare management and technology consulting.”
Founded in 2006 by Dr. Angela D. Reddix and headquartered in the City of Norfolk, ARDX is an Employee-Owned and Small Disadvantaged Business that provide csustomizable and efficient solutions focused on population health, payment reform, and patient-centered care and outcomes for the nation’s evolving healthcare environment. Creating process-driven policies and committed to delivering quality solutions, ARDX has earned a CMMI Level 5 appraisal rating and its Quality Management System conforms to the ISO 9001:2015 standard as certified by Intertek.
VEDP worked with the City of Norfolk and the Hampton Roads Alliance to secure the project for Virginia and will support ARDX’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.