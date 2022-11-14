ULI Predicts Strengthening Real Estate Industry Starting In 2024

The latest Real Estate Economic Forecast from the Urban Land Institute (ULI) projects positive but slower growth in the near term and a return to stronger growth in 2024, with inflation remaining a challenge of uncertainty.

“Even with overall slower growth in the near-term stemming from macro-economic conditions and pricing uncertainty, opportunities are rising in the real estate industry sectors including community and neighborhood retail centers, best-quality office, workforce housing, and single-family rentals,” said Ron Pressman, ULI’s Global CEO. “Additionally, strong fundamentals are expected to continue to support growth in the industrial and multifamily sector. Further, as the industry pivots to mitigating climate change risks, there are opportunities to bring cutting-edge buildings to market.”

The Fall 2022 ULI Real Estate Economic Forecast is a consensus based on the median forecast from 43 economists and analysts at 37 major real estate investment, advisory, and research firms and organizations. It addresses 27 key economic and real estate indicators, ranging from GDP and employment figures to commercial real estate transactions and property sector performance. This fall’s survey was conducted between September 28 and October 12.