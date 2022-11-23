In response to companies’ rising demand for new future mobility solutions, SIR Robotics Inc. will establish a U.S. business unit to serve North America. SIR (Soluzioni Industriali Robotizzate – Robotic Industrial Solutions) designs and manufactures robotic systems for the automotive and aerospace industries. The Greater Sacramento Economic Council (GSEC) worked with the Italian robotics company to locate its U.S. headquarters at the California Mobility Center (CMC) in Sacramento.

SIR has identified North America as a major growth market and needs a local sales and service subsidiary to support existing customers and expand to serve new ones. Over the last 38 years, SIR has installed approximately 4,000 robotic systems worldwide supplying major companies manufacturing cars, aircraft and industrial goods at a global level.

“The North American market is a strategic destination for us – with notable demand for our solutions as well as automation in industrial applications,” said SIR Robotics North and South America Sales Manager Simone Mulargia. “With a sophisticated technical workforce and a variety of industries looking toward automation in the U.S., high-level robotic lines are a significant opportunity for companies in North America. We believe Sacramento is the ideal location for our U.S. home base because of its talent pool, room for growth and expansion and convenient geographic location.”

“The CMC is a global resource that enhances societal safety, sustainability and equity through new mobility innovations,” said CEO Mark Rosekind. “The CMC helps global companies access the North American future mobility marketplace and offers a curated partnering experience between innovators, regulators, investors and end-users. SIR Robotics will add incredible value to our extensive international ecosystem.”