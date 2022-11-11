“Norma Precision manufactured ammunition in the United States for 12 years as RUAG Ammotec USA. The past four years have been remarkable in terms of steady growth. With this expansion and focus on the Norma ammunition brand, we will continue to grow while better serving our customers and industry partners in the United States and abroad,” said Dr. Pietro Gussalli Beretta, President and CEO, Beretta Holding S.A. “I am pleased with all that Georgia has to offer to our company, and I am confident this long-term partnership will be mutually beneficial.”

Norma Precision’s new 300,000-square-foot facility will be located at Interstate Centre III in Bryan County, a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) certified site. Following completion of the new facility, operations from the Chatham County location will be moved to Bryan County. Current employees at the Chatham County facility will have the option to transfer to the new facility.

Investment trend continues with Norma Precision Ammunition’s relocation and expansion project in Chatham County, Ecopol’s expansion to Spalding County.

“This new facility offers Norma Precision a significant opportunity to expand our small arms ammunition manufacturing and distribution operations to meet our customer expectations in the United States and abroad,” said Paul Lemke, CEO of Norma Precision. “We are thankful for the support provided by Bryan County, Chatham County, local communities, and the State of Georgia, and look forward to partnering with everyone as we hire, train, and transfer the staff required to manufacture, sell, and distribute Norma world-class ammunition and trade goods.”

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) worked with the Development Authority of Bryan County, Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Power, the State of Georgia Europe Office, and Georgia Quick Start on the project.

“Projects of this size benefit entire regions of the state. Whether it’s through hiring or partnering with local suppliers, the economic impact of Norma Precision’s new facility will be felt across county lines,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Part of having a business-friendly environment is cooperation between communities, and it’s one of the reasons that Georgia’s a top state to do business. Bryan and Chatham counties worked together to create an innovative solution to secure Norma Precision’s new jobs for Georgians in the region.”

“We are very excited to share the news about the decision of Norma Precision to locate a new manufacturing facility in Interstate Centre III,” commented Development Authority of Bryan County Chairman Jon Seagraves. “It’s not often you are able to work with a company like Norma Precision, which is backed by the nearly 500 years of experience and tradition that comes with Beretta Holding. Our team has been working hard on this project for a few years now, and we are thrilled to celebrate this great win for our community and officially welcome the company to Bryan County.”

“GPA welcomes Norma Precision’s growth in the region,” said Griff Lynch, Executive Director of the Georgia Ports Authority. “The company is a valued member of our manufacturing community, and its expansion here in Georgia is a testament to the state’s broad logistics network and its ability to reach major domestic and global markets efficiently.”