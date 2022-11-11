Norma Precision Inc., a subsidiary of Beretta Holding S.A., will invest $60 million to expand its footprint in Georgia and build a new manufacturing, assembly, and distribution facility in Bryan County. The project will create 600 new jobs.
In April, Norma Precision Ammunition established its U.S. headquarters in Chatham County, near the Port of Savannah.
“It is a testament to Georgia’s strong workforce and economy that companies continually choose to further invest and expand their operations in the No. 1 state for business,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “Norma Precision is already hiring hardworking Georgians on our coast, and this new facility will support healthy communities across the Savannah area. We look forward to the opportunities this creates for years to come.”
Formerly a U.S. subsidiary of Ammotec Inc., Norma Precision was recently acquired by Beretta Holding S.A. Norma Precision will continue to develop and produce high-end ammunition to serve key markets in the hunting, sporting goods, optics, military, and law enforcement sectors.
“Norma Precision manufactured ammunition in the United States for 12 years as RUAG Ammotec USA. The past four years have been remarkable in terms of steady growth. With this expansion and focus on the Norma ammunition brand, we will continue to grow while better serving our customers and industry partners in the United States and abroad,” said Dr. Pietro Gussalli Beretta, President and CEO, Beretta Holding S.A. “I am pleased with all that Georgia has to offer to our company, and I am confident this long-term partnership will be mutually beneficial.”
Norma Precision’s new 300,000-square-foot facility will be located at Interstate Centre III in Bryan County, a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) certified site. Following completion of the new facility, operations from the Chatham County location will be moved to Bryan County. Current employees at the Chatham County facility will have the option to transfer to the new facility.
Georgia Sets New Records For Jobs, Investment
“This new facility offers Norma Precision a significant opportunity to expand our small arms ammunition manufacturing and distribution operations to meet our customer expectations in the United States and abroad,” said Paul Lemke, CEO of Norma Precision. “We are thankful for the support provided by Bryan County, Chatham County, local communities, and the State of Georgia, and look forward to partnering with everyone as we hire, train, and transfer the staff required to manufacture, sell, and distribute Norma world-class ammunition and trade goods.”
The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) worked with the Development Authority of Bryan County, Georgia Ports Authority, Georgia Power, the State of Georgia Europe Office, and Georgia Quick Start on the project.
“Projects of this size benefit entire regions of the state. Whether it’s through hiring or partnering with local suppliers, the economic impact of Norma Precision’s new facility will be felt across county lines,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Part of having a business-friendly environment is cooperation between communities, and it’s one of the reasons that Georgia’s a top state to do business. Bryan and Chatham counties worked together to create an innovative solution to secure Norma Precision’s new jobs for Georgians in the region.”
“We are very excited to share the news about the decision of Norma Precision to locate a new manufacturing facility in Interstate Centre III,” commented Development Authority of Bryan County Chairman Jon Seagraves. “It’s not often you are able to work with a company like Norma Precision, which is backed by the nearly 500 years of experience and tradition that comes with Beretta Holding. Our team has been working hard on this project for a few years now, and we are thrilled to celebrate this great win for our community and officially welcome the company to Bryan County.”
“GPA welcomes Norma Precision’s growth in the region,” said Griff Lynch, Executive Director of the Georgia Ports Authority. “The company is a valued member of our manufacturing community, and its expansion here in Georgia is a testament to the state’s broad logistics network and its ability to reach major domestic and global markets efficiently.”
Battery Maker To Invest $2.57B, Create 700+ Jobs In Coweta County
FREYR Battery, a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, will invest $2.57 billion and create 723 new jobs over the next seven years at a manufacturing facility in Coweta County.
FREYR supports a domestic supply chain for renewable power sources. Its battery cells can be used for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and additional applications.
“At FREYR, we are deeply committed to the ambition we share with our U.S. partners to decarbonize the transportation and energy sectors,” said FREYR’s Co-Founder and CEO Tom Einar Jensen. “As we advance our U.S. expansion plan in cooperation with our key stakeholders, we expect to make meaningful investments to spur job creation and the eventual development of localized, decarbonized supply chains in the U.S. to enhance energy security and economic activity.”
FREYR’s new facility will be located at the Bridgeport Industrial Park site, which has been zoned for a mix of heavy and light industrial use since 2014. The company will hire technicians, operators, and engineers as well as executive and administrative roles.
The facility, to be called Giga America, will have a planned first phase production of approximately 34 gigawatt hours. It will use the U.S.-based 24M Technologies SemiSolid™ platform to simplify the production process and increase manufacturing efficiency. FREYR is currently evaluating clean power supply solutions for the new facility, including the potential use of renewable energy from solar installations.
Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) worked with Coweta County Development Authority, the Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia EMC, and Georgia Quick Start on the project.
“Companies like FREYR are driving a global revolution based on sustainable technology and solutions,” said GDEcD’s Pat Wilson. “Electrification goes beyond EVs and mobility; it’s also changing the way we power entire cities. To support electrification in home and commercial storage, we’re developing a battery ecosystem with manufacturers, recyclers, and customers. Georgia and its communities are ready to support a sustainable future for generations to come.”
“The Coweta County Development Authority is extremely pleased to welcome FREYR Battery to our community,” said Development Authority Chair John Daviston. “We are excited about the opportunities this forward-looking venture brings to our area of the state, and the addition of quality and highly-skilled jobs that will provide a significant stimulus to our local economy.”
“We’re excited to welcome FREYR Battery to metro Atlanta, which has quickly become a hub for battery cell research and production,” said Metro Atlanta Chamber President and CEO Katie Kirkpatrick. “FREYR Battery will benefit from the vibrant research ecosystem that exists in the region and the diversity of talent that stands ready to support the company’s next-generation efforts. Congratulations to the team at FREYR Battery and all of the organizations that supported this decision.”