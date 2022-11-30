New York: Forward Momentum In The Empire State

By BF Editors

From the September/October 2022 Issue

The Empire State is capitalizing on the opportunity to foster the semiconductor industry in the United States with Governor Kathy Hochul signing Green CHIPS legislation (S.9467/A.10507) in August. The legislation is aimed at bolstering economic growth and maintaining environmental protections while making New York a hub for semiconductor manufacturing. Green CHIPS focuses on generating at least $3 billion investment, creating 500 new jobs per project, and lowering greenhouse gas emissions related to chip production, according to the state.

This new law also positions New York State to benefit from the federal CHIPS and Science Act (CHIPS Act), signed by President Biden in August, to increase domestic semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. New York’s Green CHIPS bill will help the State to conform to the requirements of the federal program, while ensuring this expansion of advanced manufacturing is environmentally sustainable.

“New York is poised to lead the nation in semiconductor manufacturing—and as always, we’re doing it in the cleanest, greenest way possible,” Governor Hochul said in August. “This transformative legislation, in addition to longstanding investments in this industry and bipartisan action from the federal government, takes a significant step forward in creating jobs and sparking economic growth in New York. If you’re looking for a high-tech job or trying to relocate your business, there’s no better place than New York State.”

Education, Quality Of Life Are Top Priorities

In Dutchess County, New York, along the Hudson River, two new mixed-use developments totaling $1.1 billion are in progress to revitalize the region. The larger of the two, known as Bellefield at Historic Hyde Park, is a $1 billion retail, residential, and recreational development in Hyde Park. The project, which resumed construction in June after a delay caused by the pandemic, covers 344 acres, and is expected to create 550 jobs during construction and 370 full-time jobs once completed. It will encompass two hotels, entertainment amenities, several residential parcels, and 10 miles of walking and biking trails.

Meanwhile, The Academy, a $13 million live-work-play destination in Poughkeepsie, officially opened its doors in July. Spanning two five-story buildings, The Academy is a co-working, dining, living, and shopping destination built with an emphasis on attracting younger residents and revitalizing the downtown district.

Demolition for a new $25 million youth center dubbed The YOU began in Dutchess County in June. The YOU, or Youth Opportunity Union, will be located in Poughkeepsie, repurposing the site of a former YMCA which has sat vacant. The project, which will utilize $10 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds, is an initiative created by Dutchess County to benefit youths with essential services and recreational and educational opportunities.

In the northwest part of the state, change is being driven in Buffalo with several workforce programs to provide job-ready skills in areas ranging from tech to computer science and advanced manufacturing. These programs serve a range of individuals, starting at high school grade levels and specifically target disadvantaged communities. One program is the Northland Workforce Training Center (NWTF), and the other is TechBuffalo:

Northland Workforce Training Center (NWTF): As a signature workforce program in New York State with an annual economic impact of $10.8 million, NWTF is focused on closing the skills gap of the local labor pool and creating training, co-ops, internships, and permanent employment opportunities for those seeking advanced manufacturing and energy careers in Western New York. Designed to reduce barriers such as transportation, child care, academic readiness, and affordability, the training center provides low-cost for-credit, certificate and degree programs as core offerings through its several educational partners.

To date, 702 students have been enrolled, with 60.3% minority individuals. In collaboration with Buffalo Public Schools and Mayor Byron Brown, NWTC developed a Summer Youth Academy—a six-week paid internship program, designed to introduce individuals ages 16-21 years old, to careers in advanced manufacturing and energy.