New Georgia Food Industry Investments Total $285M+

Grupo Bimbo will invest over $200 million to expand in Valdosta, King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in its Oakwood facility.

Grupo Bimbo will invest over $200 million to build a second production facility in Valdosta, Georgia. The baking company’s expansion will create 295 new jobs in Lowndes County.

“Time and again, companies are recognizing the strengths of communities across Georgia and investing in all corners of the state,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Last year we celebrated over 60 percent of jobs created outside of metro Atlanta, and we’re staying focused on bringing opportunity to all Georgians, no matter their zip code. We’re excited that Grupo Bimbo has chosen the Peach State for this investment and look forward to others in the years to come.”

Grupo Bimbo has 203 plants and more than 1,700 sales centers located in 33 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. Its main product lines include fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, and confectionery products, among others.

Grupo Bimbo’s new facility will be located at the Westside Business Park, a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development (GRAD) certified site, in Valdosta. To earn GRAD certification, a property must undergo due diligence and complete specific certification requirements prior to a visit by a prospective business. Through this program, Georgia has more than 60 industrial certified sites that are ready for fast-track industrial projects.

Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) worked with Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority, the Georgia Quick Start workforce training program, and Georgia Power.

“Lowndes County is extremely pleased to welcome Grupo Bimbo to our community and into a diverse group of industries,” said Bill Slaughter, Chairman of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners. “Creating quality jobs for our residents is a top priority for local officials. We are confident that Lowndes County’s infrastructure and talented workforce will contribute to the success and future longevity of Grupo Bimbo.”

King’s Hawaiian To Create More Than 160 Jobs In Oakwood

Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian® will invest more than $85 million to expand its Oakwood, GA facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. The company currently employs more than 700 Georgians. Due to production needs, the Oakwood facility operates on a 24/7 model.

The new King’s Hawaiian facility will be located across the street from the existing bread production plant at the Oakwood South Industrial Park. It will house a 150,000-square-foot bakery with space for future expansion and will enable King’s Hawaiian to continue to increase production significantly. The new facility is slated to open in Fall of 2023.