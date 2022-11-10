The company plans to create at least 50 new jobs at four data centers in Catawba County over the next 10 years.

In North Carolina, Microsoft Corp. plans to invest at least $1 billion in the phased development of four data centers in Catawba County over the next 10 years. The data centers will be located in Conover, Hickory and Maiden and will create at least 50 new jobs.

“We are proud to work with Catawba County, the EDC, and local cities to bring exciting development projects to the area,” said Microsoft director of community engagement Paul Englis. “[This] announcement is just the start of our mutual partnership and Microsoft’s long-term commitment to the local community.”

“It is my sincere pleasure to officially welcome Microsoft to Catawba County,” said Catawba County Board Chair Randy Isenhower. “By choosing to develop a significant base of data center operations here, Microsoft has joined a long list of companies that recognize the value of doing business in Catawba County. This partnership was made possible due to the collaborative effort of Microsoft and the participating local governments, and we will continue to work closely together as this project comes to fruition.”

The two Hickory sites will be located on approximately 160 acres west of US 321 adjacent to Hickory Lincolnton Hwy., and on approximately 16 acres on Tate Blvd.

“The City of Hickory is excited to be part of the team that brought Microsoft to Catawba County,” said Mayor Hank Guess. “Projects of this scale don’t happen without authentic collaboration among the public and private sectors, and we believe that’s what makes our community special. We are pleased to welcome Microsoft to our well-crafted community.”