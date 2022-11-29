KPCT To Build Semiconductor Chemical Manufacturing In Arizona

In Pinal County, a new $200M KPCT Advanced Chemicals plant will create 65 jobs in Casa Grande, and Procter & Gamble will build a $500M manufacturing facility in Coolidge.

KPCT Advanced Chemicals plans to invest $200 million to build an electronic grade sulphuric acid manufacturing plant in Pinal County, AZ. The facility will be located on a 10-acre site in Casa Grande and is expected to be operational by 2025, creating approximately 65 jobs. The project is a joint venture between Kanto Group, a Taiwan-based semiconductor chemical supplier, and Chemtrade Logistics Inc., a North American producer of electronic grade sulfuric acid.

“Kanto Group is pleased to partner with Chemtrade and to leverage both parties’ strengths to bring new high-quality sulphuric acid capacity to serve the growing North American electronic chemicals market,” said KPCT Advanced Chemicals Inc. CEO Jerry Lu. “The facility in Casa Grande is based on the sulfuric acid technology currently supplying the most advanced semiconductor fabs in Asia and will be an integral part of the advanced semiconductor ecosystem in the United States.”

The Casa Grande facility will have a total annual capacity of 100,000 metric tons of electronic-grade acid, serving the growing North American semiconductor market. It will be the first greenfield construction of an electronic-grade sulfuric acid plant in North America and is expected to provide superior reliability and consistent quality while minimizing emissions.

With a shared goal of working toward a more sustainable future for the industry, Kanto and Chemtrade are studying the possibility of incorporating a sulfuric acid recycling system at the Casa Grande facility. They aim to recover and purify used sulfuric acid from the semiconductor waste stream so the industry can use it again.

“We’re excited to welcome another globally-recognized manufacturing operation to Arizona’s robust semiconductor supply chain,” said Sandra Watson, President and CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. “Arizona continues to attract the world’s leading semiconductor companies. We thank CEO Lu and the entire team at Kanto and look forward to supporting their success in Arizona for many years to come.”