Kentucky: Expanding Horizons

In August, Advanced Nano Products (ANP), a supplier of carbon battery nanomaterials used in EV battery production, will locate in Hardin County with a $49.6 million investment creating 93 high-wage jobs to supply battery producers including BlueOvalSK Battery Park.

“This announcement solidifies that further as we continue to see EV suppliers locate in the commonwealth,” said Governor Beshear. “The automotive industry is changing quickly, and we are determined to be part of that to drive our state’s growth for decades to come.”

ANP will construct a 50,000-square-foot facility on 22.6 acres in Elizabethtown to supply EV battery plants throughout the region. The project supports the company’s supply of special carbon nanomaterials, which serve as conductive materials for cathode and anode in mass-produced batteries. The location will be positioned to supply materials to nearby gigafactories, such as BlueOvalSK Battery Park in Hardin County and other battery makers.

“We are pleased to be part of the incredible momentum in the EV sector throughout Kentucky. Starting in 2023, ANP will start manufacturing efforts in South Korea, China, Japan, Poland and the United States,” said Dr. Changwoo Park, CEO of South Korea-based ANP. “Kentucky is a key logistical location for ANP for our continued expansion to become a global supplier to EV battery plants. We look forward to the successful production start of our Elizabethtown site and we hope to expand our manufacturing facilities in Kentucky in 2025 with continued growth of the EV sector.”

ANP established its EV business in 2016 and has worked closely with Korean battery manufacturers, such as SK Innovation, LG and Samsung SDI. The company also maintains a manufacturing operation in China with corporate offices in California and Japan.

Kentucky continues to make strides to lead the way in the burgeoning EV sector, with significant investment throughout the past two years. Since June 2020, the commonwealth has seen over $8.5 billion in EV-related investments, with well over 8,000 full-time jobs announced.

Distilleries Strengthen Roots

Meanwhile, distilleries are a mainstay in Kentucky’s history, and modern-day operations continue to support the economy. Based in Clermont, the James B. Beam Distilling Co. brands (known for its Jim Beam bourbon whiskey) have been produced in the state since 1795. This summer, Beam Suntory announced it will expand the capacity of Jim Beam Brands Co. with a $400 million investment that will create more than 50 full-time jobs at the Booker Noe Distillery in Boston. Beam Suntory was formed in 2014 after the company was acquired by Japan-based Suntory Holdings.

“Jim Beam is a renowned name within Kentucky’s signature bourbon industry, and I am thrilled to see the company continue to grow in our state,” Governor Beshear said in July when the announcement was made.

In June, Four Roses Distillery LLC announced it will invest over $23 million to build new warehouses in Coxs Creek. The work is expected to be completed by 2024.