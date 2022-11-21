Is Holiday Spirit On Your Site Selection Checklist?

Check out these festive cities if holiday spirits falls somewhere on your list of location amenities!

Holiday spirit may not be one of the top 10 items on your site selection checklist. But just in case it falls somewhere on your list of location amenities, you might want to check out Thumbtack’s list of the Most Festive Cities in the U.S.

Thumbtack, an app that helps homeowners care for their homes, compiled the list based on data from millions of home projects booked from across all 50 states.

Holiday Spirit Austin
The longest running holiday tradition of its kind in Texas’ capital city, the Austin Trail of Lights—powered by H-E-B— welcomes hundreds of thousands of guests each year. (Photo: Adobe Stock by lightrapture)

Turns out if you are a big fan of holiday lights, Texas should be a consideration. The Lone Star State landed three of the top five spots: Austin tops the list at #1, followed by Dallas-Ft. Worth at #2, and Houston at #4. Seattle (#3) and Denver (#5) round out the top 5.

Here’s the complete list of the most festive cities in the U.S., according to Thumbtack:

  1. Austin, TX

    Holiday Spirit Texas
    The 58th annual Austin Trail of Lights will take place at Zilker Park December 8-23, 2022. It features more than 2 million lights illuminating the park, 90 lighted holiday trees, and over 70 other holiday displays and lighted tunnels.
  2. Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX
  3. Seattle, WA
  4. Houston, TX
  5. Denver, CO
  6. Phoenix, AZ
  7. Atlanta, GA
  8. San Francisco, CA
  9. Kansas City, MO
  10. San Antonio, TX
  11. Chicago, IL
  12. Orlando, FL
  13. Tampa, FL
  14. Nashville, TN
  15. Portland, OR
  16. West Palm Beach, FL
  17. Charlotte, NC
  18. Raleigh, NC
  19. Detroit, MI
  20. San Diego, CA

 

