Highbar LLC Picks Northeast Arkansas For First Rebar Mill

Reflecting the mill’s location in the center of the U.S. and its proximity to truck, rail, and barge transportation mode, Highbar has already achieved significant market acceptance with over 20% of its output pre-sold under long-term agreements.

“The addition of Highbar’s first rebar mill in Arkansas will not only support the growing steel industry in northeast Arkansas, but it will further diversify our economy and provide hundreds of high-wage jobs to deserving families,” said Governor Asa Hutchinson. “I’m excited about the opportunities this significant investment will bring to the region.”

“Arkansas continues the momentum to become a national leader in the steel industry,” said Arkansas Department of Commerce Secretary Mike Preston. “Companies like Highbar are looking for locations where they can find a qualified workforce and low business costs while being able to get products to customers quickly and efficiently. Arkansas checks all of the boxes, and companies are taking note. I am confident we will continue to see many such investments in the future.”

Bartlo Packaging Relocates Operations To Helena

Bartlo Packaging (BPS), a toll manufacturer serving the specialty chemical industry, will expand its operations in Helena, AR. The company has recently acquired a 105,000-square-foot building adjacent to its current operations and plans to add approximately 50 new positions. As part of the expansion, BPS will transition its existing operations in Passaic, NJ, to Helena. The expansion will bring an estimated $1.3 million investment to Phillips County.

“BPS is very happy to announce a major expansion to our business and facilities in Phillips County,” said Bartlo CEO Allen Bartlo. “Begun as an outgrowth of Bartlo Packaging in order to be closer to our customers in the agricultural market, BPS has grown to equal the sales and capabilities of the original New Jersey company. I personally have always felt strong ties to Helena, enjoying seven years living on 10th Street. After 30 years we have made the decision to go ‘all in’ and move the entirety of our operation to Phillips County. Thank you very much for being so welcoming.”

BPS, which currently employs more than 70 people in Helena, specializes in repackaging powders, liquids, and granules into unit dose packages. BPS said that consolidating its operations will better serve its customers in the central and southern regions of the country.

“We’re excited about the potential this expansion will have on Helena and throughout Phillips County,” said Gov. Hutchinson. “BPS has been a strong community partner for many years, and these jobs will go a long way in improving the lives of dozens of families. I am especially thrilled to hear that we will also be welcoming some transplants. I’m confident they will find Helena a wonderful place in which to live, work, and raise their families.”

Moving the production will approximately double BPS sales, Bartlo explained. BPS’s capabilities will expand beyond packaging to include dry and wet milling and laboratory capabilities including liquid and gas chromatography.