Golden Triangle Polymers Company To Invest $8.5B On Gulf Coast

In a joint venture company dubbed Golden Triangle Polymers Company LLC, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC and QatarEnergy will build a $8.5 billion integrated polymers facility in Orange, TX. The facility is expected to create more than 500 full-time jobs and approximately 4,500 construction jobs, and generate an estimated $50 billion for the community in residual economic impacts.
“Chevron Phillips Chemical and QatarEnergy have collaborated for over 20 years on the assets we operate together in Qatar. We have a great relationship and a proven track record of operating these facilities safely and reliably,” said Chevron Phillips Chemical President and CEO Bruce Chinn. “Our products help make life better for billions of people every day, and they are part of a lower carbon future. This facility will help meet the growing demand for our products and improve the quality of life for the world’s growing global population.”
Named for the Golden Triangle region of Texas that includes the city of Orange, the Golden Triangle Polymers plant will produce Marlex® polyethylene. Polyethylene is used in the production of durable goods like pipe for natural gas and water delivery and recreational products such as kayaks and coolers. It is also used in essential packaging applications to protect and preserve food, helping prevent it from going to landfills, and keep medical supplies sterile.
Expected to begin operations in 2026, the plant will include a 2,080 KTA ethane cracker and two 1,000 KTA high-density polyethylene units. The project is targeting to have approximately 25% lower greenhouse gas emissions than similar facilities in the U.S. and Europe, supporting the company’s efforts to help enable a lower carbon future.
Texas: The Lone Star State Expands
Construction of the facility will begin immediately near Chevron Phillips Chemical’s existing facility in Orange, 113 miles east of Houston. Chevron Phillips Chemical will manage engineering, procurement and construction for the project and operate the facility after start-up.
“We are excited to announce taking the FID on our largest petrochemical investment ever, highlighting QatarEnergy’s integrated position as a major player in the LNG and international exploration sectors, as well as being a global petrochemicals producer,” said His Excellency Mr. Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy. “This important project will complement QatarEnergy’s growing portfolio, both internationally as well as in the United States, and will help meet growing global demand for polymers. It builds on our long-term and successful partnership with Chevron Phillips Chemical, and we look forward to further collaborations in the future.”