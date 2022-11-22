Golden Triangle Polymers Company To Invest $8.5B On Gulf Coast

In a joint venture company dubbed Golden Triangle Polymers Company LLC, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC and QatarEnergy will build a $8.5 billion integrated polymers facility in Orange, TX. The facility is expected to create more than 500 full-time jobs and approximately 4,500 construction jobs, and generate an estimated $50 billion for the community in residual economic impacts.

“Chevron Phillips Chemical and QatarEnergy have collaborated for over 20 years on the assets we operate together in Qatar. We have a great relationship and a proven track record of operating these facilities safely and reliably,” said Chevron Phillips Chemical President and CEO Bruce Chinn. “Our products help make life better for billions of people every day, and they are part of a lower carbon future. This facility will help meet the growing demand for our products and improve the quality of life for the world’s growing global population.”

Named for the Golden Triangle region of Texas that includes the city of Orange, the Golden Triangle Polymers plant will produce Marlex® polyethylene. Polyethylene is used in the production of durable goods like pipe for natural gas and water delivery and recreational products such as kayaks and coolers. It is also used in essential packaging applications to protect and preserve food, helping prevent it from going to landfills, and keep medical supplies sterile.