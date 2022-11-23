German Manufacturer Picks North Carolina For North American HQ

Ziehl-Abegg will establish its North American headquarters in Forsyth County, NC. The German manufacturer of ventilation systems, generators, and other equipment will invest over $100 million and create 189 new jobs at a 500,000-square-foot build-to-suit property in Union Cross Industrial Center. The facility will house both its headquarters and manufacturing and distribution operations.

Ziehl-Abegg employs 5,000 people at 16 production plants globally, including an existing facility in Guilford County with more than 200 employees. The Guilford County jobs are expected to move to the new location, which will also add at least 300 new jobs as a result of the expansion.

“We have been located in the Triad for over 10 years, and we knew it was a prime location to consider for our expansion in the U.S.,” said Mirco Herrmann, Managing Director of the North American market for Ziehl-Abegg. “Forsyth County offers the talent that fosters our success as a company, and is committed to developing the manufacturing workforce here, so we know there will always be great people with the right skills to grow our team.”

“Megatrends such as digitalization, climate change and urbanization are leading to a growth in demand and call for a significant increase in our production capacities,” said Joachim Ley, Chief Operating Officer of Ziehl-Abegg, Inc. “The U.S. market is fundamentally very important for us and is driving the expansion in North America. The 189 employees are the first step of our expansion project. We are anticipating growing to over 500 employees very rapidly.”

The company’s ventilation products are used in a variety of industries including automotive, medical, and telecommunication applications. It operates on a sustainable model as both a certified energy and environmental management system, focusing on sustainability, resource conservation, and energy efficiency.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina worked with the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Forsyth Tech Community College, Forsyth County, City of Winston-Salem and Greater Winston-Salem, Inc. to secure the project.

A performance-based grant of $400,000 from the One North Carolina Fund, dependent on a capital investment from the company of $24.5 million, will support Ziehl-Abegg’s expansion in North Carolina. Based on the creation of 303 jobs, Forsyth County approved incentives totaling $429,929 and the City of Winston Salem approved incentives of $632,947.

Ziehl-Abegg is already a partner employer of two local apprenticeship programs – the Learn and Earn Apprenticeship Program (LEAP) at Forsyth Tech, and Guilford Apprenticeship Partners (GAP).