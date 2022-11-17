Defensive, target, and hunting ammunition manufacturer Fiocchi has selected a 281-acre site in the Port of Little Rock, AR for a new ammunition primer manufacturing facility. Representing a $41.5 million investment and a 120-person workforce expansion, the new production operation will pave the way for future growth in Arkansas and provide much-needed primer supply relief for the broader ammunition manufacturing segment.

One of only six primer manufacturing operations in the U.S., the new facility will be the only dedicated lead-free primer plant in the world. Missouri-based Fiocchi evaluated five locations across three states for the expansion. Little Rock was selected as the preferred location after a thorough site selection search that evaluated real estate compatibility, logistical infrastructure, workforce capability, and support from state and local leadership.

The project comes on the heels of three major acquisitions by Fiocchi over the last two years, including premium shotshell manufacturers Baschieri & Pellagri and Lyalvale Express, plus a division of Grandeur Fasteners of Little Rock, AR, which paved the way for the new primer manufacturing facility.