Edwards Vacuum Will Build $319M Facility In New York State

Edwards Vacuum has chosen the Western New York Science & Technology Advanced Manufacturing Park (STAMP) in Genesee County as the location for its new $319 million, dry pump manufacturing facility.

Part of the Atlas Copco Group, British-based Edwards Vacuum manufactures vacuum and abatement equipment for the semiconductor industry. The dry pump technology that will be produced at the new facility is a vital component to controlling the highly sensitive environment of semiconductor manufacturing processes. Over the last year, many of Edwards’ major customers have announced investment plans in the U.S., and this new facility will support these customers further and ensure the supply chain capacity is in place to accommodate this growth.

“I am delighted that we are announcing this new facility in the state of New York,” said Kate Wilson, President of Edwards’ Semiconductor business. “Against a backdrop of growing demand, clearly showing a greater need for investment in manufacturing capabilities that are located close to our customers, we continue to commit significant investment in our operational footprint. This is critical to ensure we retain our position as the vacuum and abatement partner of choice to the global semiconductor industry.”

Phase one will be a $127 million project to construct an approximately 240,000 square-foot high-tech manufacturing facility. In total, over the next seven years, the project is expected to amount to $319 million and create around 600 skills-based jobs. Edwards will construct and operate the new facility to align with the LEED green building certification system, reducing its environmental impact. It will be powered using 100% renewable energy sources, and water consumption will be mitigated by solutions and controls.

Empire State Development (ESD) has offered Edwards Vacuum up to $21 million in a combination of performance-based Excelsior Jobs Tax Credits, Investment Tax Credits and an additional $1 million to support Workforce Development and the training of a Diverse and Inclusive Workforce. The New York Power Authority Board of Trustees will review an application for low-cost Niagara hydropower at a future public meeting.

Edwards Vacuum is expected to apply for incentives under the CHIPS and Science Act, which creates an Investment Tax Credit for semiconductor manufacturing facilities and supply chain partners as well as $52 billion in federal incentives. New York’s recently created Green CHIPS legislation is designed to attract semiconductor manufacturing businesses to the state.

“This major investment from Edwards Vacuum builds on our momentum to secure New York as a leader in semiconductor manufacturing,” said Governor Kathy Hochul. “On the heels of Micron’s $100 billion commitment to Central New York, as well as New York’s Green CHIPS legislation and the federal CHIPS and Science Act, we are better positioned than ever to make New York a global hub for advanced manufacturing and attract the jobs of the future.”

Located in the Buffalo-Rochester Tech Corridor, STAMP is a 1,250-acre mega site at the forefront of green manufacturing growth in New York. Developed to provide high-capacity, low-cost renewable electricity, STAMP has attracted over $500 million of investment by innovative companies.

“Attracting supply chain partners in the semiconductor industry is key building a stronger ecosystem in New York State,” said ESD President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight. “Edwards Vacuum’s choice of STAMP for its new facility further cements New York State as a leader in the semiconductor industry.”