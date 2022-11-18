Discover To Open Ohio Customer Care Center

Discover will open a customer care center in Whitehall, OH and invest more than $16 million for construction, training and hiring. The digital banking and payments service company plans to start hiring customer support representatives from Whitehall and nearby communities early next year. The opening of the center in Whitehall is part of Discover’s strategic site selection approach, which seeks to enhance high-quality employment opportunities and increase equity in the communities in which they operate.

Renovation of the 103,000-square-foot location is expected to start in the spring. The new space is in addition to Discover’s data center in Central Ohio, and would amplify the company’s workforce presence in the state, where it already employs 2,100 people largely in the Columbus Region.

“Investing in Whitehall and bringing jobs to communities that need them most is good business and contributes to our mission of helping people achieve brighter financial futures,” said Roger Hochschild, CEO and president of Discover. “We are looking forward to working with Whitehall leaders and hope our investment here spurs further economic growth in the community.”

The Chicagoland-based company has had a presence in the Columbus Region since its founding in 1985. The planned Whitehall customer care center not only highlights Discover’s mission to bring good jobs to strategically identified communities, but also demonstrates its commitment to maintaining a strong U.S.-based workforce. Discover supports a number of local nonprofits both financially and through volunteerism, with programs that help provide financial and overall health to individuals, families and the communities where the company operates.

“We welcome Discover’s investment in our vibrant community and look forward to seeing the impact they make in partnership with other local organizations working together to create brighter future for our residents,” said Kim Maggard, Mayor of Whitehall. “The company’s continued commitment strengthens our shared vision to improve the lives of our residents through diverse economic opportunities and sustainable partnerships that make a real difference in the lives of our residents and improve long-term prosperity.”