Connect With Tennessee

By Anne Cosgrove

From the September/October 2022 Issue

In Chattanooga, Tennessee a continued focus on delivering world-class internet speeds led EPB, the municipal utility there, to launch the first comprehensively available Gig-speed internet service in the United States (in 2010) and the first 10-Gig internet service (in 2015). And in August EPB launched the nation’s first community-wide 25 gigabits per second (25,000 Mbps) internet service to all residential and commercial customers over a 100% fiber optic network with symmetrical upload and download speeds.

Through a partnership with Hamilton County and the City of Chattanooga, the Chattanooga-Hamilton County Convention Center is EPB’s first 25 Gig customer, making it the first convention center worldwide to offer these speeds over a broadband network.

Hamilton County and the City of Chattanooga each dedicated $151,000 in infrastructure funding to cover the cost of installing new networking equipment and Wi-Fi access points throughout the convention center as well as much of the cost of providing multi-gig connectivity for the next five years.

“The new 25 Gig internet service gives our Convention Center a major competitive advantage in drawing business conferences, conventions, e-gaming competitions, and other events that bring tens of thousands of visitors and many millions of dollars in spending into our local economy,” said then Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger. “Throughout my time as Mayor, I’ve placed a primary focus on supporting new economic opportunities for the people of Hamilton County. I’m proud to stand with the Hamilton County Commission, the City of Chattanooga, the Chattanooga Tourism Co., the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce and EPB in launching this new job creation tool which will serve our community for many years to come.”