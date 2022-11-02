Builders FirstSource To Expand In Texas Innovation Corridor

Builders FirstSource will relocate its lumber yard and building supply distribution facility from Buda, TX to a larger, 47,000-square-foot building in Kyle. The nation’s largest manufacturer and supplier of building materials will create 40 new jobs in Kyle and invest more than $16 million into the Texas Innovation Corridor.

“We are excited for the opportunity to expand our footprint in Texas,” said Builders FirstSource Division President Mike Hiller. “Builders FirstSource is invested in building communities, and our growth in Texas not only benefits the people of Kyle, but our business as well. We look forward to a continued successful partnership with Hays County.”

The new location will primarily be used to supply building materials to residential builders who are constructing new homes along the Interstate 35 corridor between Austin and San Antonio. Construction of the building in Hays County is estimated to begin in early 2023, with an anticipated completion date of July 2023. Rail spur work and site work has already begun.

“The Texas Innovation Corridor’s construction and real estate market continues to exponentially outshine other markets across the country, which makes the timing of this business expansion so pivotal,” said Jason Giulietti, President & CEO of the Greater San Marcos Partnership. “Hays County was the perfect launchpad for Builders FirstSource, and the company’s strategic decision to remain in Hays County during this growth underscores the region’s attributes that continue to set companies up for success.”

On Nov. 1, the Kyle City Council approved a performance-based grant agreement with Builders FirstSource. Hays County has also entered into a performance-based agreement with the company.