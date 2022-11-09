By the BF Staff

From the September/October 2022 Issue

Business Facilities: Please tell us about Abilene and what the city offers to business.

Misty Mayo: While Abilene has a population of 126,518, we are the hub city to a 19-county region with a skilled labor shed of over 140,000 and a retail trade area of over 300,000. We are strategically located in the south-central United States directly on I-20 and just two and half hours from the Dallas/Fort Worth metro. As far as our workforce, landscape, and the diverse array of companies Abilene boasts, we are a premier location for business expansion.

Additionally, Abilene has three universities, a technical college, a community college, and a health sciences center to support the future needs of our businesses. We are also home to Dyess Air Force Base, one of the city’s largest employers, which brings a diverse veteran workforce population to our community.

BF: What is a recent notable relocation or expansion project in Abilene?

MM: 2021 and 2022 proved to be historic for our community, including the attraction of the largest projects in terms of capital investment in the Development Corporation of Abilene’s 33-year history. Last year, Great Lakes Cheese broke ground on its $184.5 million cheese packaging and distribution plant. The 286,500 square foot state-of-the-art facility will create over 500 jobs and is estimated to provide a $3.48 billion economic impact for Abilene and Texas over the next 10 years. Great Lakes Cheese’s generational commitment to Abilene will make a transformational impact on our community for years.

Another monumental project was Lancium, an energy technology and infrastructure company. (See sidebar.) Their $2.4 billion project will develop an 800-acre data center campus. Company leaders attributed Abilene’s ideal location, proximity to abundant wind and solar generation, and its high-quality workforce as just a few of the reasons they chose our community for their Clean Compute Campus.

These expansion projects are one of many examples of the opportunities the Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA) is tasked to find and win for our community. I am always honored to explain how each project will positively impact the families of the Abilene community for generations to come.

BF: Tell us about an incentive or program that’s having an impact.

MM: As the economic development driver of Abilene, our mission is to lead economic growth by attracting and sustaining industries that support job creation, foster strong business, and ensure a prosperous community. We have core goals that drive our mission, of which business retention and expansion and workforce development are two critical goals.

Our commitment to our existing companies is why we developed a customized Business Retention and Expansion program designed to ensure Abilene’s existing companies continue to connect, grow, and prosper here. We work to create a culture that engages existing targeted-industry business as the catalyst for sustain and growing Abilene’s economic base.