Uvax Bio To Invest $8M, Expand In Delaware

The early-stage biopharma company will expand its vaccine research, development and commercialization operations, bringing 63 new jobs to Newark over next three years.

Uvax Bio LLC, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, will invest $8 million to expand in Newark, DE, where it has been headquartered since forming in 2018. The company’s cutting-edge vaccine platform technology has produced both COVID-19 and HIV-1 vaccine candidates.

As part of its expansion, Uvax Bio plans to add 63 employees to its current five-member team. Positions will range from research associates to executive-level research directors with minimum salaries ranging from $45,000 to more than $130,000.

“The team at Uvax Bio is passionate about our mission to design and deliver groundbreaking vaccines to address global threats from infectious disease,” said Ji Li, Ph.D., Uvax CEO. “We are very excited to build a team of talented scientific, business and administrative professionals right here in the Newark, Delaware, area!”

“Uvax Bio LLC is an innovative company in the science and technology sector, specializing in vaccine platform technology. Today’s announcement to grow in Newark shows their continued commitment to our state and workforce,” said Delaware Governor John Carney. “Uvax Bio plans to increase their employees tenfold with this expansion. Thank you to Uvax Bio for their commitment to Delaware’s rapidly growing life sciences sector.”

To accommodate its next level of growth, the company has relocated to 100 Biddle Avenue in Springside Plaza off Route 40. Plans include renovating the site’s existing wet lab and office space into a facility ideal for achieving the company’s goal of developing vaccines that support public health and improve life.

Uvax Bio is an innovative part of Delaware’s rapidly growing life sciences sector. The company maintains vital partnerships with Newark-based, internationally known industry players such as the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals and the University of Delaware.

“New Castle County is proud to be home of another life sciences company that is providing life-changing vaccines for the world,” said New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer. “Uvax is a great example of when science and innovation merge into solutions that will save lives.”