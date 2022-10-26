Over $267M In Investment, 366 Jobs Headed To South Carolina

Bosch will invest $260 million to launch electric motor production at its operation in Dorchester County, SC. The company expects to create 350 new jobs. Bosch is expanding its mobility-related production with new electrification products including rotor, stator and final-assembled electric motors, which convert electrical energy into mechanical energy for electric vehicles.

“We have grown our electrification business globally and here in the North American region. We’ve invested more than $6 billion in electromobility development, and in 2021, our global orders for electromobility surpassed $10 billion for the first time,” said Bosch North America President Mike Mansuetti. “Local production helps to advance our customers’ regional electrification strategies and further supports the market demand for electrification.”

Located at 8101 Dorchester Road in North Charleston, Bosch will produce electric motors in a building that formerly manufactured diesel components. The company will also expand the building by nearly 75,000 square feet to accommodate for future additional production of electric motors.

Electric motor production at the Dorchester County operation is already underway, and the expansion is expected to be complete by 2025. The company is re-skilling and up-skilling current Bosch associates as part of the transition to support electrification. Individuals interested in new opportunities with the Bosch team should visit the company’s careers page.

South Carolina’s Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.

“Bosch is paving the way by showing the growth opportunities for existing manufacturing facilities that support new technology,” said South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Harry M. Lightsey III. “Congratulations to Bosch on another major investment in South Carolina.”