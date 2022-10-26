Over $267M In Investment, 366 Jobs Headed To South Carolina

Bosch will invest $260 million to launch electric motor production at its operation in Dorchester County, SC. The company expects to create 350 new jobs. Bosch is expanding its mobility-related production with new electrification products including rotor, stator and final-assembled electric motors, which convert electrical energy into mechanical energy for electric vehicles.
“We have grown our electrification business globally and here in the North American region. We’ve invested more than $6 billion in electromobility development, and in 2021, our global orders for electromobility surpassed $10 billion for the first time,” said Bosch North America President Mike Mansuetti. “Local production helps to advance our customers’ regional electrification strategies and further supports the market demand for electrification.”
Located at 8101 Dorchester Road in North Charleston, Bosch will produce electric motors in a building that formerly manufactured diesel components. The company will also expand the building by nearly 75,000 square feet to accommodate for future additional production of electric motors.
Electric motor production at the Dorchester County operation is already underway, and the expansion is expected to be complete by 2025. The company is re-skilling and up-skilling current Bosch associates as part of the transition to support electrification. Individuals interested in new opportunities with the Bosch team should visit the company’s careers page.
South Carolina’s Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project.
“Bosch is paving the way by showing the growth opportunities for existing manufacturing facilities that support new technology,” said South Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Harry M. Lightsey III. “Congratulations to Bosch on another major investment in South Carolina.”
“Our region offers an incredible combination of resources for world-renowned manufacturers, and this expansion of Bosch’s footprint after years of residency in Dorchester County is testament to why the tri-county area is prime for global business,” said Charleston Regional Development Alliance Chairman Mike Fuller. “Congratulations to Bosch, our partners in Dorchester County and to everyone involved in this impactful economic development win that will bring jobs and opportunities to our residents.”
In August, Bosch announced an expansion at its Anderson County facility to include the production of fuel cell stacks that will drive hydrogen-powered Class 8 trucks.
“As more electrified solutions come to the market, the strong footprint and skilled workforce in South Carolina are well established to help organizations bring these solutions to the market,” commented Governor Henry McMaster. “We are grateful for another strong commitment from Bosch to our state.”
Atkore Expanding Operations in Allendale County
In Allendale County, Atkore plans to invest $7.7 million to expand its operations. The electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions company’s expansion will add 16 new jobs over the next five years.
“We’re proud of the investment to expand our recently acquired facility in Allendale,” said Atkore President John Pregenzer. “The addition of HDPE manufacturing lines will help support our company’s growth, better serve our customers and enable new opportunities for those who want to join the Atkore team.”
Located in Allendale, Atkore’s expansion includes the addition of three high-density polythene pipe extrusion lines used to produce high-density polyethylene (HDPE) conduit, primarily serving the telecommunications, utility, infrastructure and datacom markets. The products will support increased broadband access in rural areas and the expansion of 5G networks. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2023.
“Atkore’s expansion in Allendale County is a testament that our ready workforce and business-friendly environment allow businesses to succeed, particularly in our state’s rural counties. Congratulations to Atkore on their $7.7 million investment and the 16 new jobs that they will create,” said Gov. McMaster.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Allendale County to assist with the costs of building improvements.