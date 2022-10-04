By BF Editors

From the July/August 2022 Issue

Encompassing just under 54,000 square miles North Carolina has an economy that has seen a huge shift compared to its early years. In the late 19th century, North Carolina pushed its way toward industrialization, and factories sprung up everywhere. It was then that the state became known as the furniture capital of the world as well as a major producer of tobacco products and textiles.

Much has changed in the state since that time. Today, North Carolina’s economy is concentrated on a variety of industries including banking, technology, pharmaceuticals, and vehicle parts. More than 42% of its population is college educated and the workforce is strong here.

Research Triangle Park, a 7,000-acre research park located in the Piedmont region of the state, is the largest research park in the U.S., housing hundreds of companies including many science, technology, and government agencies.

Its thriving job market, healthy economy, lower cost of living, access to quality health care, and temperate weather have made North Carolina one of the top destinations for growing families, young professionals, and retirees. What’s more, residents frequently boast about the state’s roads, ease of getting around, top universities, shopping, food and entertainment options.

North Carolina is about 500 miles from east to west and about 180 miles from north to south which creates both subtropical and temperate climates. Its hundreds of miles of Atlantic coastline mean it is often associated with world-class beaches such as those in the famous Outer Banks region, However, the state is a topographical smorgasbord which means it is also home to a number of rivers, waterfalls and lakes as well breathtaking mountain ranges like the Blue Ridge and Great Smokies which feature abundant hiking trails and some of the east coast’s most scenic views.

North Carolina has been described as a place where interesting things are always happening and where the old intersects the new. Whether a quaint little town or a larger city such as Charlotte, Greensboro, or Raleigh, the state is well known for sense of community and friendliness which has helped North Carolina develop its well-earned reputation for making all those who move there feel like they belong.

Boom Supersonic Lands At PTI In Central North Carolina

Boom Supersonic has chosen to manufacture its groundbreaking supersonic passenger aircraft, named Overture, at the Piedmont Triad International Airport in central North Carolina.

Overture will be capable of flying faster than the speed of sound and twice as fast as today’s subsonic jets. Passengers will be able to fly on Overture from New York to London, for example, in less than four hours.

“We are happy to welcome Boom Supersonic to the Piedmont Triad International Airport family of companies,” said Kevin Baker, the airport’s Executive Director. “When Boom needed a place to build its aircraft, our airport had a site ready to go.”