This week, the Bobcat Company celebrated the completion of its Statesville, NC manufacturing facility expansion with a ceremonial ribbon cutting. The $70 million investment makes the facility the compact equipment company’s largest manufacturing facility in North America, and will add hundreds of jobs in Iredell County over the next five years.

The 600,000-square-foot expansion increased the facility’s footprint to more than 1 million square feet on a more than 150-acre campus. This investment enables the Statesville operation to serve as a key manufacturing hub to help meet a growing demand for Bobcat products by increasing production capabilities and efficiency.

“This is a significant day for Bobcat, the Statesville community and our customers as we grow our presence in North Carolina and expand our manufacturing capabilities in the U.S.,” said Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America. “This investment will not only position us to meet growing customer demand, but it also adds significant job opportunities to benefit the community.”

The expansion adds space for manufacturing and warehousing; research and development; an automated paint line; parts control and storage; shipping and receiving docks; open air space for product testing and quality control; additional parking; shipping and delivery entrance; and finished goods inventory storage. The manufacturing space includes new state-of-the-art technology to improve production efficiencies and streamline operations across Bobcat’s North American locations.

New factory technology and systems are consistent across the company’s North American facilities improving process and design collaboration, as well as simplifying transfer of information.

“It has been exciting to see these additions and enhancements to our facility take shape, and we greatly appreciate the support of our employees, partners, officials and the community during this process,” said Doosan Bobcat Portable Power Global Vice President Lance Mathern. “We are ready for the future and look forward to the benefits this expansion brings.”

Production of the Bobcat mini track loader (MTL) will shift from the Bismarck, ND facility to Statesville by late 2022. The new MTL production lines are designed to produce 35 units per shift, which will mean a new Bobcat MT100 will finish production every 10.8 minutes.