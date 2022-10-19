New Balance Plans $68.5M Distribution Operation In Tennessee

New Balance Athletics will invest $68.5 million to establish a new distribution center in Lebanon, TN. The Boston, MA-based athletic footwear and apparel manufacturer will create more than 150 new jobs in Wilson County.
“We are excited to open our new distribution center in Lebanon, Tennessee, that will drive increased agility, capacity and collaboration across our North American distribution network,” said Dave Wheeler, chief operating officer, New Balance. “This new state-of-the-art facility will ensure we can continue to provide world-class customer service and achieve our strategic growth goals. We greatly appreciate the tremendous support we’ve received at the local and state level and look forward to joining the Wilson County business community.”
Located in the Speedway Industrial Park, the 350,000-square-foot distribution center will support a portion of the company’s digital commerce business for footwear, apparel and accessories as well as service its wholesale and retail operations for its apparel business. The new automated processing facility is expected to be completed in late summer 2023.
Boston, MA-based New Balance employs more than 7,000 associates worldwide and global annual sales of $4.4 billion in 2021.
“I am proud to welcome New Balance to Tennessee as the company locates new distribution operations in Wilson County,” said Governor Bill Lee. “Tennessee’s central location and highly skilled workforce provide companies like New Balance with the advantages they need to succeed, and I look forward to building a partnership with the company in the years ahead.”
“Tennessee is known for the companies that call our state home, so we are proud to add another globally known brand to our roster,” commented Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter. “I appreciate New Balance for its decision to invest $68.5 million and create over 150 new jobs in Lebanon. This is a big win for Wilson County and reaffirms that Tennessee’s pro-business climate, strong workforce and quality of life continue to attract the world’s leading businesses.”
Since 2018, TNECD has supported 15 economic development projects in Wilson County, resulting in 5,550 job commitments and $1.2 billion in capital investment.
“As a former educator and coach, I recognize the significance of the New Balance brand and welcome them today to our community,” said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto. “I also want to thank this leader in sportswear and accessories for their confidence in Wilson County, Tennessee. We look forward to being a long-term ‘Team New Balance’ member and want to thank our other members including the state of Tennessee, the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Joint Economic and Industrial Boards of Wilson County.”