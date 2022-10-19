New Balance Plans $68.5M Distribution Operation In Tennessee

New Balance Athletics will invest $68.5 million to establish a new distribution center in Lebanon, TN. The Boston, MA-based athletic footwear and apparel manufacturer will create more than 150 new jobs in Wilson County.

“We are excited to open our new distribution center in Lebanon, Tennessee, that will drive increased agility, capacity and collaboration across our North American distribution network,” said Dave Wheeler, chief operating officer, New Balance. “This new state-of-the-art facility will ensure we can continue to provide world-class customer service and achieve our strategic growth goals. We greatly appreciate the tremendous support we’ve received at the local and state level and look forward to joining the Wilson County business community.”

Located in the Speedway Industrial Park, the 350,000-square-foot distribution center will support a portion of the company’s digital commerce business for footwear, apparel and accessories as well as service its wholesale and retail operations for its apparel business. The new automated processing facility is expected to be completed in late summer 2023.

Boston, MA-based New Balance employs more than 7,000 associates worldwide and global annual sales of $4.4 billion in 2021.

“I am proud to welcome New Balance to Tennessee as the company locates new distribution operations in Wilson County,” said Governor Bill Lee. “Tennessee’s central location and highly skilled workforce provide companies like New Balance with the advantages they need to succeed, and I look forward to building a partnership with the company in the years ahead.”