Distribution Facility Is Largest-Ever Henry County, GA Investment

In what is the single-largest investment by a business in Henry County, GA to date, NewCold will invest more than $333 million to build a new advanced, large-scale distribution facility. The automated storage and cold chain logistics company will create 170 new jobs with the project.
Founded in the Netherlands with a North American base in Chicago, NewCold specializes in automated warehousing and distribution, with systems that are energy efficient and maximize productivity. NewCold partners with some of the world’s largest food companies to drive sustainable innovations in the food industry.
“It is very exciting to see our rapid growth in North America as we continue to build long-term strategic relationships with our customers, built on mutual trust. We are dedicated to food safety and integrity,” said Bram Hage, Founder and CEO of NewCold. “Our robust expansion includes the delivery of multiple new capital projects, as we continue developing large-scale automated facilities across Europe, Australia and North America. Our momentum confirms a very positive future for our customers and an innovation boost for the industry.”
NewCold’s new automated storage and distribution facility will be located at the Midland Industrial Park in McDonough.
“I am grateful and excited that after years of preparation and collaboration with our respected partners, we can start the development of our automated facility in the state of Georgia,” said Jonas Swarttouw, Vice President, Customer & Business Development for NewCold in North America.
“Along with our customers and partners, we share an ambition to transform the logistics industry and reimagine the global food supply chain,” Swarttouw continued. “Linking state-of-the-art warehouse automation systems and a passionate, dedicated staff, NewCold supports communities in their efforts to foster economic growth and create high-quality employment opportunities.”
The project will represent the largest single business investment in Henry County history, according to Henry County Board of Commissioners Chair Carlotta Harrell.
“This new automated facility will bring jobs not only in logistics, but mechatronics and robotics, which are two key sectors in Henry County Schools’ recent STEM development efforts for our students,” Harrell added.
The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) Global Commerce team worked with the Henry County Development Authority, the Georgia Department of Transportation, Georgia Quick Start, Norfolk Southern, and Georgia Power on the project.
Hyundai Motor Group Breaks Ground At Bryan County Megasite
On October 25, Governor Brian P. Kemp, along with Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) Executive Chair Euisun Chung and company officials, officially broke ground on Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America’s (HMGMA) new manufacturing plant at the Bryan County Megasite. The $5.54 billion investment was announced in May of this year and includes plans to produce a diverse range of innovative, fully electric vehicles (EV) and a new battery manufacturing facility.
“NewCold’s supply chain and logistics solutions support global companies that depend on the reliable, efficient delivery of goods to market, and we are excited to welcome them to Georgia,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Georgia’s long history of investments in infrastructure and workforce create an environment where companies and communities can grow. We are thrilled to celebrate the jobs and opportunities NewCold will be creating in Henry County, and look forward to NewCold’s future success!”
BlueStar Studios Building Atlanta-Area Production Campus
Just 20 minutes from downtown Atlanta, BlueStar Studios will build a 53-acre production campus in Forest Park, GA, with purpose-built stages available in the Atlanta metropolitan area starting Summer 2023.
With more than 600,000 square feet of production and office space planned, the campus will include 18 stages ranging from 5,000 square feet to more than 40,000 square feet. The historic 108,000-square-foot Fort Gillem headquarters building serves as the centerpiece of the campus. Productions will have access to two intersecting 100GB fiber lines for supporting all technical needs, including cloud services and virtual production.
BlueStar Studios is currently under construction and development will continue in phases through 2024, with an expected total investment of $180M.
“BlueStar Studios offers production teams and studios top-of-the-line stages equipped with the latest tools and tech in a beautiful, historic campus conveniently located 10 minutes away from the Atlanta airport,” said Rich Goldberg, CEO and Founder of BlueStar Studios. “It’s an exceptional space designed with creativity in mind, and our infrastructure provides the ultimate in bandwidth and redundancy.”
Additionally, there are 45,000 square feet of former motor pool, wood-working and metal-working buildings for mill and wardrobe. Amenities include a nature trail, on-site cafe, dog run, and more, and the campus retains much of its original 1940s era architecture, providing an abundance of practical shooting locations, as well as sound stages for traditional or virtual production. Offices are also available for lease to companies looking for a production-friendly home base in Georgia.
BlueStar Studios is currently exploring partnerships with local universities and high schools, with the goal of becoming a premier destination for learning next generation filmmaking techniques and training students in the cinematic arts.
“Fort Gillem has long been a significant presence in our community, so we’re thrilled to see such a transformational development through this substantial investment in a technology-forward way. BlueStar Studios preserves the charm and history of the surrounding area while also bringing new production capabilities and boosting our local economy,” said Forest Park Mayor Angelyne Butler. “We look forward to welcoming productions and their highly-skilled professionals to Forest Park and sharing all our city has to offer.”
The BlueStar Studios campus at Fort Gillem includes six historic buildings that are being repurposed to ensure preservation of the former Army base’s architectural legacy and contribute to the project’s sustainability by reducing resource and energy consumption. Working through an environmental review process with the Historic Preservation Division of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, the project team has ensured compliance with applicable standards and that key building features will be maintained. Final design elements include rehabilitated steel windows and brick walls, restored painted signage, and new windows and doors created based on archival photographs and original drawings.