Aerospace Manufacturer Expanding In Texas

In Kerrville, TX, aerospace manufacturer Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing (KMM) is renovating a 40,000-square-foot building at Kerrville Airport Commerce Park. The company will invest $8 million to refurbish the facility, which will serve as a new home for KMM’s Texas operations. KMM has created 70 aerospace jobs in Kerrville since its arrival in December 2021, and plans to create another 400.

A Tier 1 supplier, KMM also operates three locations in North Dakota, including its headquarters. KMM manufactures electronic components for the military and aerospace industries with such clients as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and the Department of Defense.

“Our expansion into Texas helped KMM fuel our growth, not just for the Kerrville facility, but for our family of companies in North Dakota,” said Erika Bauer, KMM president of operations. “The excellent workforce, proximity to customers and exceptional support from various organizations and government agencies have made the Texas Hill Country the ideal second home for KMM.”

KMM is expected to generate more than $80 million in economic activity and more than $32 million in value-add to the Kerrville community over the next 20 years. In addition to the 400 direct jobs, the company will generate 68 indirect and 92 induced jobs. KMM is also expected to generate approximately $3.76 million in total sales tax revenue and $1.5 million in city and county tax revenues over the next 10 years.

Kerrville’s aerospace sector is growing as leading aviation companies see considerable cost and workforce benefits, as well as its supply-chain network’s added value. Within a one-hour flight of Kerrville are more than 1,500 aircraft owners and operators, which is up to five times the same market breakdown for cities of comparable size to Kerrville.