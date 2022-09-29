This week in Joliet, IL, Walmart celebrated the grand opening of the first of four next generation fulfillment centers (FC) announced earlier this year. Walmart FCs store millions of items sold on Walmart.com that are then picked, packed and shipped directly to customers. The new state-of-the-art facility will also fulfill Marketplace items shipped by Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS), an end-to-end fulfillment service for third-party eCommerce sellers. The operation will employ more than 1,000 local full-time associates by the end of the year.

“As the first-of-its-kind for Walmart, our newly opened facility introduces an array of opportunities to our associates, including brand new tech-focused jobs. There’s never been a more exciting time to join Walmart Supply Chain,” said James Bright III, general manager, Fulfillment Center FC3040. “I look forward to seeing the positive impact this team of associates and the Joliet facility will have on not only the Northeast Illinois community and economy, but also for Walmart customers across the Midwest.”

The new 1.1 million-square-foot Joliet fulfillment center will feature a new patent-pending process powered by the combination of people, robotics and machine learning. This process will set a new precedent in fulfillment speed by streamlining a manual 12-step process to just five steps. Once completed, Walmart’s four new FCs could provide 75 percent of the U.S. population with next- or two-day shipping.