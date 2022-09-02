U.S. EDA Announces 21 Build Back Better Regional Challenge Winners

A marquee initiative of EDA’s American Rescue Plan, this program awards between $25 and $65 million to rebuild regional economies across the nation.

The U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) announced the 21 winners of the $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge (BBBRC) — the marquee initiative of EDA’s American Rescue Plan programs and the most impactful regional economic development competition in decades.

The 21 winners — each a regional coalition of partnering entities — will receive awards between $25 and $65 million to implement an average of six projects that together will rebuild regional economies, promote inclusive and equitable recovery, and create thousands of jobs in industries of the future including clean energy, next-generation manufacturing, and biotechnology.

The BBBRC is an unprecedented competitive federal grant program that provides each regional coalition with significant funding to tackle a wide variety of projects — including entrepreneurial support, infrastructure, workforce development, and innovation — to drive inclusive economic growth. The projects aim to develop and strengthen regional industry clusters — all while embracing economic equity, creating good-paying jobs, and enhancing U.S. competitiveness globally. The coalition lead for each winner is listed below.

(*Grant amounts are approximate)

U.S. EDA Build Back Better Regional Challenge Awardees

Central Valley Community Foundation (California)

Coalition Name: F3 – Fresno-Merced Future of Food

Grant Amount: $65.1 million

The BioFabrication Cluster

Grant Amount: $44 million

Coalition Name: Appalachian Climate Technologies (ACT Now) Initiative

Grant Amount: $62.8 million

Coalition Name: Global Epicenter of Mobility

Grant Amount: $52.2 million

Coalition Name: Western New York’s Advanced Manufacturing Cluster

Grant Amount: $25 million

Coalition Name: Mountain | Plains Regional Native CDFI Coalition

Grant Amount: $45 million

Coalition Name: GA-AIM

Grant Amount: $65 million

Coalition Name: H2theFuture

Grant Amount: $50 million

Coalition Name: St. Louis Tech Triangle

Grant Amount: $25 million

Coalition Name: Tulsa Regional Advanced Mobility Cluster

Grant Amount: $39 million

Coalition Name: Heartland Robotics Cluster

Grant Amount: $25 million

Coalition Name: Accelerate NC – Life Sciences Manufacturing

Grant Amount: $25 million

Coalition Name: Oklahoma Biotech Innovation Cluster Initiative

Grant Amount: $35 million

Coalition Name: Building Central Florida’s Semiconductor Cluster for Broad-Based Prosperity

Grant Amount: $50.8 million

Coalition Name: Oregon Mass Timber Coalition

Grant Amount: $41.4 million

Coalition Name: Alaska Mariculture Cluster

Grant Amount: $49 million

Coalition Name: Southwestern Pennsylvania New Economy Collaborative

Grant Amount: $62.7 million

Coalition Name: New Energy New York

Grant Amount: $63.7 million

Coalition Name: West Texas A&D Cluster

Grant Amount: $40 million

Coalition Name: Virginia Advanced Pharma Manufacturing (APM) and R&D

Grant Amount: $52.9 million

Coalition Name: South Kansas Coalition

Grant Amount: $51.4 million

The 21 BBBRC winners were chosen from 60 EDA-designated finalists that each received approximately $500,000 in funding and gained technical assistance to continue developing their cluster strategies. Those 60 finalists were chosen from a Phase 1 applicant pool of 529 applications, which exemplifies the demand for transformational economic development. EDA will continue to support all 60 finalists with the creation of a Community of Practice that will provide technical support, foster connectedness with peer regions, and build capacity.

