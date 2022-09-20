In Lubbock, Tropicale Foods will create a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility by renovating and retrofitting a former food manufacturing facility. Construction is underway and production is slated to begin by the second quarter of 2023. The company, which manufactures authentic Hispanic-inspired frozen novelty treats, will invest $75 million in the 227,000-square-foot facility. The project supports Tropicale Foods’ strategic growth initiative, as it aims to expand capacity to meet the rapidly growing consumer demand for its products.
“I am excited to have the new Lubbock factory join our network of manufacturing facilities and serve as a key production hub to support the company’s continued national growth,” said Steven Schiller, Tropicale Foods’ CEO. “In addition to aligning with Tropicale’s growth trajectory, the opening of this facility allows us to continue to excite and delight our consumers with our market leading Paletas and serve our retail partners at the highest levels.”
The facility will manufacture a variety of Tropicale Foods’ products, both under the Helados Mexico and La Michoacana brands, including consumer favorites such as Fruit and Cream Paletas.
“Today’s announcement comes at an exciting time of continued growth across the ‘Hub City,'” commented John Osborne, CEO and president of the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA). “With the investments being made not only into our local economy, but also our food production industry, Lubbock continues to establish itself as a reputable location for CEOs and working professionals to consider when looking to relocate or expand their operations into a pro-business community.”
In addition to the new Lubbock location, Ontario, California-based Tropicale Foods has a production facility in Modesto, CA.
Broadwind Heavy Fabrications Investing $3M In Abilene
Broadwind Heavy Fabrications, a manufacturer of large fabrications for the wind tower industry, will invest $3 million to expand its existing operations at the the Five Points Business Park in Abilene. By upgrading and reconfiguring its current manufacturing facility, as well as adding a weld lab area, the company will increase productivity while retaining its workforce.
“We are proud to be a part of the Abilene community and enhance our company in Abilene, Texas,” said Dan Schueller, President of Broadwind Heavy Fabrications. “This technology and capacity enhancements are critical to Broadwind Heavy Fabrications’ commitment to provide quality service.”
North To South, Food-Related Companies Grow In Texas
The project became official during a Development Corporation of Abilene (DCOA) Board of Directors meeting earlier this year, when a performance-based agreement with the company was approved. The project will retain 174 employees, with expected salaries above the city’s average wage.
“The DCOA’s project with Broadwind reinforces the fact that Abilene, Texas is primed for growth in the manufacturing industry,” said Misty Mayo, DCOA President and Chief Executive Officer. “Over the next 10 years, this $3 million project is estimated to add over $20 million in taxes for the City of Abilene, Taylor County, and Abilene Independent School District.”
Earlier this week, Broadwind received $38 million in new tower orders from a leading global wind turbine manufacturer, to be manufactured at the Abilene facility.
“Today, we announced our largest tower order in more than three years, as demand for new wind installations begins to accelerate following the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which included longer-term tax incentives designed to spur investment in wind and renewables,” commented Eric Blashford, President and CEO of Broadwind Inc. “Given improving fundamentals within our wind vertical, together with strong activity within conventional energy and industrial end-markets, we see significant opportunities for growth entering 2023.”