In Lubbock, Tropicale Foods will create a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility by renovating and retrofitting a former food manufacturing facility. Construction is underway and production is slated to begin by the second quarter of 2023. The company, which manufactures authentic Hispanic-inspired frozen novelty treats, will invest $75 million in the 227,000-square-foot facility. The project supports Tropicale Foods’ strategic growth initiative, as it aims to expand capacity to meet the rapidly growing consumer demand for its products.

“I am excited to have the new Lubbock factory join our network of manufacturing facilities and serve as a key production hub to support the company’s continued national growth,” said Steven Schiller, Tropicale Foods’ CEO. “In addition to aligning with Tropicale’s growth trajectory, the opening of this facility allows us to continue to excite and delight our consumers with our market leading Paletas and serve our retail partners at the highest levels.”

The facility will manufacture a variety of Tropicale Foods’ products, both under the Helados Mexico and La Michoacana brands, including consumer favorites such as Fruit and Cream Paletas.

“Today’s announcement comes at an exciting time of continued growth across the ‘Hub City,'” commented John Osborne, CEO and president of the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance (LEDA). “With the investments being made not only into our local economy, but also our food production industry, Lubbock continues to establish itself as a reputable location for CEOs and working professionals to consider when looking to relocate or expand their operations into a pro-business community.”

In addition to the new Lubbock location, Ontario, California-based Tropicale Foods has a production facility in Modesto, CA.

