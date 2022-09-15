T/CCI Manufacturing Awarded First REV Illinois Award 

In Decatur, Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) have awarded the first Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois (REV Illinois) tax incentive package to T/CCI Manufacturing. The announcement followed passage of the Climate & Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) and the REV Illinois Act, both of which were part of an effort to make Illinois the best state in the nation to drive and build an electric vehicle.

“Less than 10 months ago, I signed Illinois’ groundbreaking Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act into law. Today, I’m proud to announce we’re welcoming yet another electric vehicle investment to Illinois – and the first of many that ambitious legislation will produce,” said Gov. Pritzker. “And T/CCI isn’t just investing in their own success – they’re bringing the Decatur community along for the ride. We’re bringing all of Illinois into the 21st century economy, with good jobs and business opportunities, and this investment is yet another way we’re making that our reality.”

The incentive package builds on Illinois’ vision of greatly expanding clean energy manufacturing and jobs while creating public-private partnerships that will provide opportunities for companies to collaborate on R&D and expand training. In addition to REV incentives valued at $2.2 million, the FY 2023 budget appropriated $21.3 million in capital grants to the City of Decatur and Richland Community College to create a first-of-its kind research and innovation facility and training program in partnership with T/CCI.

“Our administration is committed to taking the steps needed for a green future that provides the economic opportunities to uplift Illinoisans. This announcement is a major milestone in getting us there,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “Illinois’ efforts to bolster electric vehicle manufacturing is creating jobs, investing in our communities, and leading the charge in effective climate action.”

Decatur-based T/CCI currently manufactures a variety of compressors suited for combustion vehicles at its Decatur manufacturing facility, while manufacturing compressors for electric vehicles at its facilities abroad in China and India. T/CCI will invest more than $20 million to retool its Decatur facility to transition to electric compressor manufacturing, which will create more than 50 new jobs, while retaining 103 positions of its current workforce for a minimum total of 150 positions.

“Governor Pritzker’s vision for Central Illinois catapults our economic development strategy into the future” said Julie Moore Wolfe, Mayor, City of Decatur. “This is a huge investment in jobs, people, and innovation not only for Decatur and Macon County, but for the entire Central Illinois region.”

“This is a significant moment for T/CCI, the City of Decatur, and the State of Illinois, as we embark on new programs to transition our industry toward widespread electrification,” said Richard Demirjian, President of T/CCI Manufacturing. “T/CCI is recognized in the industry as a leader in compressor technology, already having developed a largest range of EV compressors in the market. We’re excited to use our expertise in innovation and component manufacturing to advance Illinois’ position and create a successful partnership that drives long-lasting economic growth.”

T/CCI’s reputation as a global leader in EV technology will play a critical role in advancing Illinois’ position as a leader in the market, creating a usage model to serve the needs of EV and other relevant industries across the world and conduct research to advance science and innovation in disruptive technologies.