By BF Staff

From the July/August 2022 Issue

In Spring 2022, the Fort Worth Chamber launched the Regional Economic Development Partnership that brings together more than 18 municipalities and counties in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) area to strengthen community relationships, share resources, and ultimately create a great place for business to be.

Read on for an interview with Fort Worth Chamber Executive Vice President of Economic Development Chris Strayer.

Business Facilities: Tell us about the Fort Worth, TX region and the Fort Worth Chamber. How does the recently established Regional Economic Development Partnership fit into your work at the Fort Worth Chamber?

Chris Strayer: The Fort Worth Chamber, with 1,400 member businesses, is one of the largest chambers in the North Texas region. Through its core functions of business attraction and retention, talent development, small business and entrepreneur support, and government advocacy.

In May we announced the launch of the Regional Economic Development Partnership, promoting regional growth and economic development across the western side of the DFW metro. This first of its kind collaboration brings together more than 18 municipalities and counties to strengthen community relationships, track business trends, and share data and resources.

The partnership has a dual focus: supporting existing local businesses through enhanced retention efforts as well as marketing the region as a target destination for relocating companies.

We’re extremely proud to launch this initiative with nearly 20 organizations committed to date. This collaboration provides invaluable information and resources to our regional partners and we’re so excited to work together to grow and develop our local economy.

The founding partners committed to investing in the organization include: City of Burleson, City of Corinth, City of Granbury, City of Joshua, City of Keller, City of Mansfield, City of Saginaw, City of Southlake, City of Weatherford, Cleburne Economic Development Foundation, Inc., Decatur Economic Development Corporation, Grapevine Economic Development, HEB Economic Development Foundation, North Richland Hills Economic Development, and Parker County Economic Development.

BF: What is a recent notable relocation or expansion project in the Fort Worth region?



CS: In April of this year, Las Vegas-based MP Materials held a ground breaking for a new site in Alliance, where the company will manufacture magnets.

MP Materials Corp. began construction at its first rare earth metal, alloy, and magnet manufacturing facility here in Fort Worth. This is a substantial component of a $700 million investment the company will make over the next two years to restore the U.S. rare earth magnetics supply chain. The project will create around 150 high-skill jobs and 1,300 indirect jobs and is located in Hillwood’s 27,000-acre, mixed-use development, AllianceTexas.

Another project that’s recently begun is Paycom, a software company that has established an office in Grapevine. This site will employ about 1,000 people.