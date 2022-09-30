PepsiCo Building Sustainable Manufacturing Facility In Denver

“PepsiCo chose Denver because of the like-minded sustainable practices and the upskilled workforce that is here,” said Erica Edwards, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, PepsiCo Beverages North America, West Division.

Local government representatives, community partners, and more than 250 local PBNA employees attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

Scheduled to open in 2023, the High Point facility will have three times the manufacturing capacity of its current facility and will create nearly 250 new jobs in the Denver area. In addition, all 250 current employees will be retrained as needed to operate the new innovative manufacturing equipment.

Key features of the new state-of-the-art facility include: