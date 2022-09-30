PepsiCo Building Sustainable Manufacturing Facility In Denver

The 1.2M SF facility, which will create more than 250 new jobs in Colorado, is scheduled to open at the Denver High Point development district in 2023.

Earlier this week, PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) broke ground on its new 1.2 million-square-foot manufacturing facility at the Denver High Point development area in Denver, CO. The new facility will be PepsiCo’s largest and most sustainable domestic outpost, and will serve as a model for future PBNA operations.

“PepsiCo chose Denver because of the like-minded sustainable practices and the upskilled workforce that is here,” said Erica Edwards, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, PepsiCo Beverages North America, West Division.

Local government representatives, community partners, and more than 250 local PBNA employees attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

Scheduled to open in 2023, the High Point facility will have three times the manufacturing capacity of its current facility and will create nearly 250 new jobs in the Denver area. In addition, all 250 current employees will be retrained as needed to operate the new innovative manufacturing equipment.

Key features of the new state-of-the-art facility include:

  • 1.2 million-square-foot manufacturing facility sits on over 150 acres, making it PepsiCo Beverages North America’s largest facility
  • Will be built with 2030 pep+ goals in mind, aiming to achieve 100% renewable electricity, best-in-class water efficiency, and reduced virgin plastic use
  • Houses 10 manufacturing lines, with room to expand
  • More than 500 employees will work at the facility
  • Warehouse Automated Storage Retrieval System (ASRS) capacity up to 82,000 pallets
  • Will produce Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Gatorade, bubly, Rockstar, Propel, and more
PepsiCo Denver
Erica Edwards, PBNA Supply Chain SVP, addresses PepsiCo employees at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Sustainable Manufacturing Facility
Rendering of PepsiCo’s largest, most sustainable manufacturing facility in North America.

PepsiCo Denver
(L to R) Pat Meyers, OEDIT Executive Director; Happy Haynes, Denver Deputy Mayor; Diane DeGette, Colorado Congresswoman; Johannes Evanblij, PBNA West Division President; Erica Edwards, PBNA Supply Chain SVP and Kirk Tanner, PBNA CEO at ceremonial groundbreaking.

PepsiCo Denver
More than 250 PBNA employees attended the groundbreaking ceremony. (Photos: Kim Cook/AP Images for PepsiCo Beverages North America)

