PepsiCo Building Sustainable Manufacturing Facility In Denver

Earlier this week, PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) broke ground on its new 1.2 million-square-foot manufacturing facility at the Denver High Point development area in Denver, CO. The new facility will be PepsiCo’s largest and most sustainable domestic outpost, and will serve as a model for future PBNA operations.
“PepsiCo chose Denver because of the like-minded sustainable practices and the upskilled workforce that is here,” said Erica Edwards, Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, PepsiCo Beverages North America, West Division.
Local government representatives, community partners, and more than 250 local PBNA employees attended the groundbreaking ceremony.
Scheduled to open in 2023, the High Point facility will have three times the manufacturing capacity of its current facility and will create nearly 250 new jobs in the Denver area. In addition, all 250 current employees will be retrained as needed to operate the new innovative manufacturing equipment.
Key features of the new state-of-the-art facility include:
- 1.2 million-square-foot manufacturing facility sits on over 150 acres, making it PepsiCo Beverages North America’s largest facility
- Will be built with 2030 pep+ goals in mind, aiming to achieve 100% renewable electricity, best-in-class water efficiency, and reduced virgin plastic use
- Houses 10 manufacturing lines, with room to expand
- More than 500 employees will work at the facility
- Warehouse Automated Storage Retrieval System (ASRS) capacity up to 82,000 pallets
- Will produce Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Gatorade, bubly, Rockstar, Propel, and more