NASL, Lutron Electronics Pick Virginia For Manufacturing Projects

North American Specialty Laminations LLC (NASL) will invest $2 million to establish a mid-Atlantic operation in Roanoke County, VA. NASL’s new 57,000-square-foot production facility will serve its East/Southeast customers and create 44 new jobs.
“With our extensive analysis, we selected Virginia for its consistent pro-business stance, progressive supporting programs, and skilled workforce in the greater Roanoke area,” said Doug Rende, NASL CEO.
Osseo, WI-based NASL is a profile wrapping and specialty manufacturing company that serves the window, door, cabinet, furniture, and architectural millwork industries.
“North American Specialty Laminations’ decision to establish its mid-Atlantic operation in Roanoke County reinforces the many advantages leading manufacturers can find in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Advanced manufacturing companies are a strong cluster in the region, which offers the skilled workforce and higher education connections to guarantee a robust talent pipeline for the future. We look forward to supporting NASL as they ramp up in the Commonwealth.”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with Roanoke County to secure the project for Virginia and will support NASL’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.
“We are excited to welcome North American Specialty Laminations to Virginia, where the company can extend its reach to mid-Atlantic markets from its new Roanoke County operation while boosting the regional economy,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “NASL is a strong addition to the Roanoke region’s booming manufacturing industry and will benefit from abundant utilities, lower electric rates, and a strong and dedicated workforce.”
“Roanoke County fosters an environment where manufacturing companies thrive,” said Paul Mahoney, Chairman of the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors. “North American Specialty Laminations’ decision to establish its mid-Atlantic operation confirms Roanoke’s building industry sector, the strength of our transportation logistics, and the reliability of a skilled workforce. We are pleased to welcome NASL to the valley’s diverse manufacturing community.”
Pennsylvania-based Lutron Electronics will invest $28.3 million to build a manufacturing facility in Hanover County. The 145,000-square-foot facility in Ashland will increase the lighting control, automated shading solutions, and intelligent fixtures company’s manufacturing capacity and create approximately 200 new jobs.
“We look forward to continuing our relationship with the Hanover County community and further supporting our global customers with increased manufacturing capacity,” said Lutron President Ed Blair.
“Lutron Electronics is pioneering lighting technology in the 21st century, developing innovative products that save energy and set the company apart from its competitors,” said Gov. Youngkin. “We are proud that Lutron is growing its presence in Hanover County with a new manufacturing operation and creating 200 high-quality jobs that will boost Virginia’s economy and our robust manufacturing sector.”
VEDP worked with Hanover County to secure the project for Virginia. Gov. Youngkin approved a $250,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Hanover County with the project. Funding and services to support Lutron Electronics’ employee training activities will be provided through the VJIP.
“As Lutron Electronics expands its domestic and global reach, a Hanover County manufacturing location offers the strategic location, infrastructure, and workforce needed to accommodate continued growth,” said Merrick. “The Commonwealth of Virginia is proud to support the company’s expansion and strengthen our long-term corporate partnership.”