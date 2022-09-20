NASL, Lutron Electronics Pick Virginia For Manufacturing Projects

North American Specialty Laminations LLC (NASL) will invest $2 million to establish a mid-Atlantic operation in Roanoke County, VA. NASL’s new 57,000-square-foot production facility will serve its East/Southeast customers and create 44 new jobs.

“With our extensive analysis, we selected Virginia for its consistent pro-business stance, progressive supporting programs, and skilled workforce in the greater Roanoke area,” said Doug Rende, NASL CEO.

Osseo, WI-based NASL is a profile wrapping and specialty manufacturing company that serves the window, door, cabinet, furniture, and architectural millwork industries.

“North American Specialty Laminations’ decision to establish its mid-Atlantic operation in Roanoke County reinforces the many advantages leading manufacturers can find in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Advanced manufacturing companies are a strong cluster in the region, which offers the skilled workforce and higher education connections to guarantee a robust talent pipeline for the future. We look forward to supporting NASL as they ramp up in the Commonwealth.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) worked with Roanoke County to secure the project for Virginia and will support NASL’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities.