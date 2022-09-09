Michigan Infrastructure Project Supports Semiconductor Growth

Earlier this week, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to support a Thomas Township infrastructure project that will enable a total capital investment of up to $375 million and the creation of 170 jobs. The infrastructure project will allow Hemlock Semiconductor Operations (HSC) to modernize and expand its operations in Michigan and meet increasing global demand for hyper-pure polysilicon in the semiconductor and solar industries.

“Hemlock Semiconductor’s investments in Michigan will create more good jobs in the Saginaw region and empower us to continue building and leading semiconductor production in our state,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Thanks to HSC’s continued investment in our state – which spans decades – Michigan will stay at the forefront of high-tech polysilicon production for the critical semiconductor and solar industries. The impact of this investment will be felt around the entire state for decades to come and build on our economic momentum as work to lead the future of this transformational industry right here in Michigan.”

HSC is one of the longest operating manufacturers of polysilicon in the world and remains the largest producer of high-purity polysilicon in the U.S., while also being the only U.S.-based manufacturer. High-purity polysilicon, as the foundational material used to create semiconductor chips, is essential for all products in the electronic and solar power industries. HSC currently has approximately 1,350 employees at its Thomas Township headquarters.